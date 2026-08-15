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Ruto's Vision 2060 plan raises questions over who will run the show

By Prestone Murunga | Aug. 15, 2026
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President William Ruto during the national conversation on Beyond Vision 2030. [PCS]

President William Ruto’s Vision 2060 has begun with a paradox: the government is asking Kenyans to help shape the country’s development agenda for the next 34 years, yet the institution expected to organise and drive that process has not been clearly established.

Ruto launched the national conversation on Vision 2060 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, presenting it as a long-term roadmap that will succeed Vision 2030. But even as the administration prepares to take the conversation to Kenyans across the country, there is still no clearly designated Vision 2060 secretariat with a public mandate to coordinate the exercise.

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Related Topics

Kenya Vision 2060 Beyond Vision 2030 Kenya's National Development President William Ruto
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