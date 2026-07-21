My husband was abducted from a barber shop, wife tells court

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Justice Alexander Muteti summoned Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja and the DCI boss Mohamed Amin over the three missing men. [File, Standard]

The wife of one of the three missing men has told the court that her husband, Michael Oloo, was allegedly abducted from a barber shop in Umoja, Nairobi, on June 19, 2026.

In her testimony in the ongoing habeas corpus proceedings, Rose Adhiambo Api, Oloo’s second wife, told Justice Alexander Muteti that her husband was picked from a barber shop in Umoja by three men who identified themselves as police officers, handcuffed him and forced him into a waiting vehicle.

Oloo, Macmillan Kiarie Mugo and Evans Otieno Omondi have since been missing for weeks.

The court summoned the Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohamed Amin to reveal the whereabouts of the three men.

The revelations come even as the two top cops vehemently opposed the production and playing of CCTV footage before the same court.

The duo, in their defence said production of the CCTV footage that allegedly captured the abduction of Oloo would compromise ongoing investigations.

The police bosses said the faces and identities of the three men accused of seizing Oloo would be revealed to the public, thereby compromising the matter.

According to court papers, while Oloo was allegedly abducted from a barbershop, Otieno was reportedly picked up from a shop in Ruai on June 26, 2026, after leaving his motorcycle behind, with Kiarie allegedly being bundled into a vehicle shortly after leaving his home in the Kizito area of Githurai on June 20, 2026.

Justice Muteti will on Thursday rule on whether to allow the production of CCTV footage and if three key witnesses would be summoned to appear in court.