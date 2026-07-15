IG Kanja, DCI boss summoned again over three missing men

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin were yesterday for the second time ordered to appear before the High Court on Monday next week without fail to explain the whereabouts of three men who allegedly disappeared after being abducted by suspected security officers.
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