Police officer shoots woman dead, turns gun on himself

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Police in Mwea East, Kirinyaga County, are investigating an incident where an Administration Police officer was found dead.

Sergeant John Kamau, who was attached to Karoti Girls Secondary School, is believed to have died by suicide after shooting a woman with whom they lived together in the school’s staff quarters.

According to police reports, the deceased took his own life after shooting dead Betha Wanja Gachoki.

The incident was reported by the Sub-County AP commander Hussein Wako after being notified by the school’s administration.

The DCI and the Mwea East sub-county security team arrived at the scene and found the door locked from inside.

Upon peeping through the window, they saw the bodies, forcing them to break the door.

Kamau was found dead while seated in the chair, while the woman was on the bed.

Police said a G3 rifle with a magazine of 14 rounds, suspected to have been used, was recovered.

One round was still in the chamber, while five spent cartridges were recovered from the scene.

The officers said the woman was shot on the chest and left hand, while Kamau shot himself on the chin and the bullet exited through the left side of the head.

The bodies were removed to Kerugoya mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, a police officer attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) Training College in Embakasi, is on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend in Mihang'o, Nairobi.

The suspect, identified as Bernard Mutiso, is said to have been the last person seen with the deceased, Anne Muthoni, a woman believed to be in her early twenties, whose body was discovered inside her rented apartment.

“We had that information in the morning. A report was made at Mihang'o Police Station, where it was alleged that there was a lady who stays within one of the apartments in the area, who was found lifeless,” said Kayole Sub-County Police Commander John Owuoth.

Police officers who responded to the scene found the body on the bed with a stab wound.

According to preliminary investigations, the deceased had been in the company of her boyfriend hours before her death.