MCA charged with robbery with violence, vandalism and theft

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Aaron Kang’ara Wangare, the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Viwandani Ward in Makadara Sub-County, popularly known as Rooney, has been charged alongside two associates before the Makadara Law Courts.

Kang'ara, Zablon Kirima Mwangi, and Kepha Muiyoro Wanjiru face four counts, including robbery with violence, malicious damage to property, and theft. The trio pleaded not guilty to the charges before Principal Magistrate Juliana Ndeng'eri.

According to the prosecution, the accused, acting jointly with others still at large, stormed a business premise in Donholm on June 26, 2026 and demanded that workers, including toilet cleaners, close down their business.

In the process, they allegedly robbed Moses Ochieng’ Okumu of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold smartphone valued at Sh84,000. This was after he tried to question them.

Okumu also lost a 450-gram silver chain worth Sh44,000 and cash amounting to Sh34,000, bringing the total value of stolen items to approximately Sh170,000.

The group is further accused of robbing Ian Ndirangu Muturi of an Infinix phone valued at Sh20,000 and Samuel Njihia Mwaniki of a mobile phone worth Sh40,000.

In a separate incident, the accused allegedly broke into the shop of Josephat Kibwana Mukamba and stole assorted motorcycle spare parts valued at Sh62,523 along with a motorcycle worth Sh120,000.

Two days later, the trio and others reportedly stormed a business premises managed by James Kuria Mwaniki, armed with metal rods and machetes.

They attacked occupants, leaving them injured, and demanded to see Mwaniki, who was not present. In the process, they willfully damaged two water tanks valued at Sh165,000

The accused are also alleged to have stolen a desktop CPU tower, a Samsung TV monitor, a DVR recorder, and four rolls of CCTV cable belonging to Mwaniki. Additionally, outdoor bullet CCTV cameras and a water pump, collectively valued at Sh104,568, were maliciously damaged and removed.

According to the prosecution, the source of conflict seemed to be the contested business premises where the public toilet, a carwash, an auto spare shop and a herbal clinic were erected, property managed by the Mwaniki

Defence counsel Macharia Kenneth urged the court to grant the accused lenient bond and bail terms, emphasising that they still enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

“A person should not be punished by the sheer strength of the charge sheet,” Macharia argued. “We pray that the accused be granted reasonable terms, as they have been counselled on the importance of attending court and all reside within the court’s jurisdiction.”

He added that Zablon Kirima Mwangi is a Nairobi County official appointed by the Governor, while Kepha Muiyoro Wanjiru serves as personal assistant to the MCA, and that the MCA is a family man with four children; factors that make them low flight risks.

State counsel Edsan Papai did not oppose the release, "provided the accused maintain peace and refrain from contacting the victims directly or through agents." He spoke. "Any breach," he warned, "would lead to the cancellation of the bond."

In her ruling, Juliana Ndeng'eri indicated that there were no compelling reasons to deny bond. "The accused person shall not intimidate, influence, threaten or coerce the victims, nor shall they visit the premises."

They were each released on a cash bail of Sh500,000 and an alternative bond of Sh1 million. The matter shall be heard on December 16, 2026.