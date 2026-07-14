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Police gun down suspect in daytime robbery at Chaiiwali restaurant

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Jul. 14, 2026
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On July 4, 2026 Kenyans were treated to a shocking incident after two armed robbers stormed into a high end restaurant, Chaiiwali at Spring Valley in a spine-chilling mission.

They then forced the customers to surrender their valuables while brandishing pistols in an incident that immediately elicited uproar over state of security in the capital city.

However, on July 13, 2026 detectives reported that one of the suspects was shot dead following a confrontation with police at Joska.

Police have now identified him as Vincent Ochieng in late twenties and detectives had been pursuing him after the viral incident in the city’s uptown neighborhood.

"When the officers arrived at his home he started shooting at them and refused to surrender, there were enough intelligence linking him to daytime robbery at Chaiwali restaurant," Matungulu Sub-County Police Commander Peter Gichohi stated.

It is said that Ochieng had lived in Joska for about one month ago and at the time he was neutralised he was alone even though he had been living with a lady and a child.

“During the operation he never revealed anything to the officers, he only shot at them several times. His body was moved to Kangundo mortuary for preservation,” the police boss added.

After the operation, police recovered a Beretta Pietro pistol loaded with 4 live rounds, 2 spent cartridges and three mobile phones.

The suspect is also believed to have been part of a criminal network behind a series of violent robberies across Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos counties.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway to trail down the suspect's accomplices, who remain at large.

The daylight robbery and subsequent shooting of the suspect has raised concerns over the security situation in the capital despite frequent assurances including by the Head of State.

In February 2026, President Ruto directed a formation of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit composed of officers from National Police Service and Nairobi County in an attempt to tackle rising criminal activities.

Several months later, proper guidelines and policies are yet to be put in place even as City residents continue witnessing rising cases of muggings, mobile phone snatching and other criminal activities within the city centre and estates.

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