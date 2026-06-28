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Police arrest 40 suspects over robbery with violence in Homa Bay

By James Omoro | Jun. 28, 2026
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Homa Bay Police Station where the suspects have been detained. [James Omoro, Standard]

Police have arrested at least 40 members of a criminal gang in connection with robbery with violence and assault in Homa Bay Town.

The Rock Boys gang based in Shauri Yako estate has been terrorising residents for the past six months.

Chief of Arujo Location Bob Lang’o, said the gang hacked a man with a machete on Thursday night after he intervened during robbery of a woman in the estate.

The victim was rushed to Homa Bay Teaching and Referral Hospital in a critical condition

He was later transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu for specialised medication.

“The victim saw the young boys robbing the woman. He attempted to stop them and they ran away before they regrouped and assaulted him with a panga. We will not give the gang room to terrorise residents,” Lang’o said.

After the attack, residents started hunting down the suspects before police launched an operation that led to the arrest of 40 members of the gang.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem said the gang comprises teenagers aged between 16 and 19.

Koilem revealed that most of the suspects have active cases in court.

“Most of them are still minors aged 16 and 17 years. What is shocking is that most of them already have other cases of robbery with violence,” he said.

The suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday.

“During the day, they pretend to be good boys but they turn out to be gangsters at night. We are going to charge them in court,” Koilem said.

The suspects were detained at Homa Bay Police Station.

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Homa Bay Town Homa Bay Police Station Robbery With Violence Rock Boys Gang
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