Police in Garissa arrest three Somali nationals in foiled human-trafficking mission

Police in Garissa arrest three Somali nationals in foiled human trafficking case. [Courtesy]

Security agents have busted a human-trafficking syndicate in Garissa County, where they arrested three Somali nationals on a travel mission to Libya.

Abdi Mohamed Ahmed, Adnan Abdinasir Ali, 22, and 16-year-old Mohamed Hassan Ali were detained at Garissa Police Station after it emerged that they were victims of human trafficking.