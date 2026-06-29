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Police in Garissa arrest three Somali nationals in foiled human-trafficking mission

By Hudson Gumbihi | Jun. 29, 2026
Police in Garissa arrest three Somali nationals in foiled human trafficking case. [Courtesy]

Security agents have busted a human-trafficking syndicate in Garissa County, where they arrested three Somali nationals on a travel mission to Libya.

Abdi Mohamed Ahmed, Adnan Abdinasir Ali, 22, and 16-year-old Mohamed Hassan Ali were detained at Garissa Police Station after it emerged that they were victims of human trafficking.

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