EACC seeks to recover Sh1.3b KBC land grabbed by private investors

Integrity Centre hosts EACC offices in Nairobi. EACC accuses private companies and former senior government officials of orchestrating an unlawful takeover of the public land. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) wants to reclaim land valued at Sh1.3 billion, which was reportedly grabbed from the national broadcaster.

The 20.17-acre land in Karen was acquired by the government in 1966 for the Voice of Kenya, now the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), as a transmission station.