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EACC seeks to recover Sh1.3b KBC land grabbed by private investors

By Nancy Gitonga | May. 5, 2026
Integrity Centre hosts EACC offices in Nairobi. EACC accuses private companies and former senior government officials of orchestrating an unlawful takeover of the public land. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) wants to reclaim land valued at Sh1.3 billion, which was reportedly grabbed from the national broadcaster.

The 20.17-acre land in Karen was acquired by the government in 1966 for the Voice of Kenya, now the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), as a transmission station.

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EACC KBC Land Land Grabbing Lurids Enterprises Limited
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