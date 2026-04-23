Fake Canadian embassy official pocketed sh51 million in visa scam, court told

Brian Reeves Obare in the dock at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi during the hearing of his Sh51 million visa fraud case. [ Nancy Gitonga, Standard ]



A witness has told a Nairobi court how his travel consultancy firm wired over Sh51 million to a man they believed was a legitimate Canadian Embassy official, only to later discover their clients were being arrested at airports, deported mid-transit, and issued visas that were crossed out and declared invalid.

Bonventure Aradi, a director at Golden Key Travel Consultants Limited and one of the alleged victims, told trial magistrate Paul Mutai at the Milimani Law Courts that his company engaged Brian Reeves Obare in good faith, forwarding funds collected from clients under the belief he had the capacity to process Canadian visas for youths seeking jobs abroad.