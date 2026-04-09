'I have two wives': Golden Key Director's chaotic testimony rocks Sh51m visa case

A director of Golden Key Travel Consultants Limited was left visibly struggling to give coherent answers before a Nairobi court as defence lawyers relentlessly pressed him over glaring inconsistencies in a case involving more than Sh51 million allegedly obtained through a fake Canadian visa scheme.
Testifying before Milimani trial magistrate Paul Mutai, Bonaventure Aradi, who is one of the company's directors and a key prosecution witness, found himself on the back foot during a bruising cross-examination, repeatedly failing to give direct explanations on critical questions ranging from company finances to his personal life.
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