'I have two wives': Golden Key Director's chaotic testimony rocks Sh51m visa case

Businessman Bonaventure Aradi, a director of Golden Key Travel Consultants Limited, struggles to explain before Milimani court how more than Sh51 million was obtained from visa applicants by accused Brian Reeves Obare during cross-examination on Tuesday. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A director of Golden Key Travel Consultants Limited was left visibly struggling to give coherent answers before a Nairobi court as defence lawyers relentlessly pressed him over glaring inconsistencies in a case involving more than Sh51 million allegedly obtained through a fake Canadian visa scheme.

Testifying before Milimani trial magistrate Paul Mutai, Bonaventure Aradi, who is one of the company's directors and a key prosecution witness, found himself on the back foot during a bruising cross-examination, repeatedly failing to give direct explanations on critical questions ranging from company finances to his personal life.