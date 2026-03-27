Wavinya Ndeti's brother, sister-in-law charged over Sh387million tax fraud

Wavinya Ndeti's brother Vincent Somba Ndeti and Hellen Mueni Ndeti appeared before the court on March 27, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Relatives of Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti have been charged before a Nairobi court over an alleged tax fraud scheme amounting to Sh387 million.

Vincent Somba Ndeti, the governor’s brother, and her sister-in-law, Hellen Mueni Ndeti, a nominated Machakos MCA and Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, appeared on Friday before Milimani Magistrate Geoffery Onsarigo, where they denied eight counts of fraud in relation to a tax scheme.