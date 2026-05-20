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Food supply chain affected as fuel strike bites

By Wanjiku Kariuki | May. 20, 2026
At Marikiti Market, traders in the food sector are counting heavy losses following the nationwide two-day public transport strike that began on Monday. [Wanjiku Kariuki, Standard] 

Traders in the food sector are counting heavy losses following the nationwide public transport strike that began on Monday.

Many say the past two days have recorded very low to no customer turnout, significantly affecting their businesses and income as transport disruptions kept many people away from markets.

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Public Transport Strike Matatu Strike Fuel Protests Marikiti Market
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