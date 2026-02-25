Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth

The late former Starehe Member of Parliament Gerishon Kamau Kirima. [File, Standard]

The inheritance battle over billions left by former Starehe Member of Parliament Gerishon Kamau Kirima has intensified, with his children suing their stepmother over the management of a company left by their late father.

In a case filed before the Commercial Court in Nairobi, Ann Wangari Kirima and Stephen Kirima have sued Teresiah Wairimu, arguing that she has allegedly locked them out of the daily affairs of Kirima and Sons Ltd.