Kenyan police in Haiti begin phased return

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A section of the 215 police officers the 2nd contingent from Haiti security mission sing and dance as they celebrates after landing at the JKIA Airport in Nairobi on March 17, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A section of Kenyan police officers deployed to Haiti under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission has returned home, marking the start of a phased drawdown of the Kenya-led operation, with more contingents expected back in the coming weeks.

The 215 officers arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, evening in the company of senior National Police Service (NPS) commanders led by Inspector General Douglas Kanja, who had travelled to Haiti on Sunday night ahead of the return.

The group forms part of an initial contingent drawn from the approximately 700 Kenyan officers deployed to the Caribbean nation since late 2024.

In his remarks, IG Kanja commended the officers for their selfless service, discipline, and professionalism during the mission.

He thanked President William Ruto for the continued support, through the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, which he said contributed significantly to the mission’s success.

“We look forward to you joining the rest of our colleagues and working again, continuing to ensure that our country remains safe and secure,” said Kanja.

He added that the officers Kenya sent to Haiti were the best and commended them saying he did not receive any complaints of bad behaviour from the officers.

“I want to say a big thank you, you have done very well and we appreciate you as the National Police Service,” Kanja told the officers.

Principal Secretary for Interior and National Administration Raymond Omollo said the deployment was historic, noting that it had come at a time when the decision to send Kenyan officers abroad had raised significant public debate.

He stated the uncertainty that surrounded the mission at its inception, saying many had questioned the government’s decision to send officers thousands of kilometres away.

“I remember more than a year and a half ago when we were standing in the same location and there were a lot of questions being asked on why send our officers all the way to Haiti? But His Excellency the President was very clear in responding to the humanitarian call by the United Nations,” he said.

According to Omollo, the return of the officers now offers an opportunity for the country to reflect on what he said was a proud chapter in Kenya’s contribution to global peacekeeping efforts.

“Today we are all proud of the achievements that you have made, even as we wait for the rest of our colleagues to come back,” he said.

Dr Omollo commended the officers for their courage and professionalism in a mission considered complex and high-risk.

“You served in difficult and dangerous conditions, very far away from home, yet you remained steadfast in your duty. Through your service, you represented your country with honour and distinction. Your professionalism has made our nation proud,” said Omollo.

“We honour the two gallant policemen who lost their lives in the line of duty. To the families who lost their loved ones, please know that the Government of Kenya will continue to stand by you,” he said.

Dr Omollo said that Kenya’s role in Haiti had been widely recognised internationally, with other nations acknowledging the professionalism displayed by Kenyan officers.

“As you may know, this phase of the mission is now coming to an end and an operation is beginning for transition. While the initial deployment is being drawn down, the international community remains committed to supporting Haiti’s efforts to restore lasting stability and strengthen its security institutions,” he said.