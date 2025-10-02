Kenya Police in Haiti likely to return soon, hints Murkomen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at the Nairobi edition of Jukwaa la Usalama. [Murkomen, X]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has hinted that Kenyan police officers currently serving in Haiti may soon be returning home, citing the successful role they have played in stabilizing parts of the troubled Caribbean nation.

Speaking during the Nairobi edition of Jukwaa la Usalama on Wednesday, Murkomen said Kenya remains the only country that has deployed police officers to Haiti under the United Nations framework, noting their achievements have drawn global recognition.

“We are the only country in the world that has sent police to Haiti that has fought and pacified the city,” Murkomen said.



“The experience they have received from the work our police have done, and the UN has voted that the mission is expanded to ensure the UN will support, and more people will be sent, so that it gives space to some of our officers who come home. The experience they bring back will assist us to fight insecurity in the city and other parts of the country.”

The CS commended Inspector General Japheth Koome and the deployed officers, praising their resilience in challenging conditions.

He added that the mission had earned Kenya positive publicity on the global stage.

Murkomen’s remarks come against a backdrop of growing political pressure at home following the deaths of three Kenyan officers in Haiti earlier this year.

Several legislators and civil society leaders have been demanding the immediate recall of the contingent, arguing that Kenya should prioritize its own security challenges.