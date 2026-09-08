Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Mount Kenya wildfire: What 8,700 burnt hectares reveal about the crisis

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A section of Mount Kenya Forest which was affected by a week long fire. [Courtesy]

More than 3,000 hectares of Mount Kenya Forest have been affected by a wildfire that has burned since September 1, exposing gaps in Kenya’s ability to fight fires in remote forest areas.

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said about 85 per cent of the fire had been contained by Monday, with teams focusing on hotspots and smouldering areas that could trigger new outbreaks.

The fire began near Rutundu Lodge on September 1 and is the largest of five incidents reported in the Mount Kenya ecosystem since August 12.

“The moorland is a grassland which is full of… which is very dry. So that one would propagate,” Barasa explained during a tour of Meru on Tuesday.

Dry moorland, strong winds and invasive plant species have helped the flames spread across the rugged terrain. Barasa identified Erica, an invasive plant found in the affected areas, as one factor driving the fire’s intensity.

However, conservation organisation Rhino Ark estimated that about 8,700 hectares of moorland had burned by Sunday, September 6, more than twice the government’s initial assessment.

One fire front has moved towards Marania Forest while another has spread south-west towards Chogoria. Authorities contained the northern section by Monday but continued operations in the southern areas.

More than 400 personnel have joined the firefighting operation, including about 144 Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers and 100 Kenya Forest Service (KFS) personnel.

Community members, conservancies, National Government Administration Officers and development partners have also taken part.

Mount Kenya Trust, Kenya Wildlife Service, Rhino Ark and Lewa Wildlife Conservancy are among organisations supporting the operation.

The KFS, which leads the incident management team, has mapped hotspots and monitored the fire’s intensity and direction. Aerial reconnaissance has also helped teams identify hotspots and direct ground operations.

“We have managed to suppress about 85 per cent of the fire and repress its intensity, but we are not yet out of the woods,” the KFS noted.

Authorities reported no significant losses of large wildlife, saying most animals had moved away from the affected areas.

“There are no wild animals so far; just the small animals like the rabbits have been affected. Most of them have moved away,” Barasa observed.

The scale of the fire has also exposed challenges in reaching high and remote sections of Mount Kenya, prompting calls for more investment in firefighting infrastructure.

Barasa called for resources to be set aside for forest protection, including improving roads and establishing an airstrip to allow faster deployment of equipment and personnel.

“There is a need to ring-fence resources for forest protection because these resources are critical. More resources are needed to improve access to high and hard-to-reach areas through expansion of roads,” she noted.

She added that an airstrip would support conservation work, including the movement of biodiversity and transportation of injured wildlife during emergencies.

Investigations are underway to establish the causes of the fires and identify measures to prevent similar incidents.

The KFS says fires commonly occur during dry seasons in the Mount Kenya region, including between July and September.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Mount Kenya Forest Mount Kenya Forest Fire Environmental Degradation Forestry CS Deborah Barasa
.

Latest Stories

PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
2 hrs ago
A year of grief: Woman dies after losing husband and three children
National
By George Njunge
2 hrs ago
Experts warn as water rise puts Baringo, Bogoria on merger brink
Environment & Climate
By Caroline Chebet
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
By Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved