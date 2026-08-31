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Fire destroys 200 acres of Aberdare forest

By James Munyeki | Aug. 31, 2026
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Fire rages in Aberdare Forest, Nyandarua County. [File, Standard]

Over 200 acres of forest land have been destroyed by fire at Aberdare Forest in Nyandarua County.

The fire, which is believed to have started three days ago, was reported at the Kinangop Peak and has since spread to other areas.

It is suspected to have been started by honey harvesters who have invaded the forest.

Nyandarua County Kenya Wildlife Service boss Paul Wambugu, who confirmed the incident, said that by Monday the fire had spread to other areas due to the strong winds.

"We have since deployed our officers, who are assisted by other residents. It has been difficult for us to put it out, especially because of the winds. Most of the land that has been destroyed is where there are bamboo trees," he said.

The officer said that they were still seeking the assistance of other government agencies to extinguish the fire.

"We have added other officers and soon, the Kenya Police, National Youth Service, and other personnel will join us. There is no rain in the forest, and that is why we will require their assistance," he said.

Wambugu cautioned the residents that the fire season was underway and they should exercise caution when carrying out activities near the forest.

"This is the honey harvesting season, and we should not take anything lightly. We have to be cautious while operating in areas near forest land," he said.

At the same time, he cautioned poachers against carrying out activities in the forest.

"They take advantage and carry out poaching activities while we are busy putting out the fire. I want to warn them that we will not allow this to happen," he said.

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Related Topics

Aberdare Forest Fire Nyandarua County Kenya Wildlife Service Kenya Police And NYS
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