Two killed in Gikomba market fire tragedy

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Section of shuttered businesses at Gikomba Market that was burned on Sunday June 21, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Two people have been confirmed dead, several others injured and thousands of traders counting massive losses after one of the country’s largest trading hubs was engulfed in flames on Sunday Morning.

The blaze rapidly spread through business stalls and commercial structures, destroying merchandise worth millions of shillings and disrupting livelihoods in a market that serves as a key source of income for thousands of families.

The Nairobi City County Government Chief Officer for Disaster and Risk Management and Coordination Bramwell Simiyu confirmed that one adult male and one adult female lost their lives in the tragedy. The victims had not been formally identified by Sunday evening.

“It is with profound sadness that the Nairobi City County Government confirms two fatalities resulting from this tragedy; one adult male and one adult female,” Simiyu said.

Several members of the public sustained minor injuries and received emergency treatment at the scene from Nairobi County ambulance teams working alongside the Kenya Red Cross.

County emergency teams eventually managed to contain the inferno after hours of firefighting operations. However, officials said the response was hampered by attacks on emergency personnel.

The county government reported that a National Youth Service (NYS) fire engine was stoned and forcibly turned away by a group of rowdy youths, disrupting efforts to contain the fire during its critical early stages.

“The Nairobi City County Government strongly condemns the lawless and unprovoked attacks directed at our emergency personnel,” Simiyu said.

Four county firefighters were also injured while battling the blaze.

To sustain the operation, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company deployed five water bowsers to boost water su Seeking to reassure affected traders, Sakaja said the county government was already working on recovery measures and would not allow anyone to exploit the disaster to displace traders from their operating spaces.

“I assure you that no one will take advantage of this fire to displace any trader from their spaces. We will allow you all to rebuild where you were even as we continue modernizing Gikomba,” he said.

Gikomba Market, located near Nairobi’s central business district, is East Africa’s largest open-air market and has experienced numerous fire incidents over the years. Previous blazes have destroyed property worth billions of shillings, raising concerns about fire safety, emergency access, electrical connections and infrastructure within the densely packed trading centre.

The latest tragedy comes as traders were rebuilding from previous economic setbacks and hoping for improved business conditions.

The governor revealed that he had engaged leaders from the market, including chairpersons of various sections, as authorities conduct an assessment of losses and plan interventions to support recovery.

Meanwhile, a multi-agency team has launched investigations to establish the cause of the fire, which remains unknown. Security has also been heightened in the area to protect recovery teams and ensure those who attacked first responders are brought to justice.