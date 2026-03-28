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Can Ruto's mega projects woo restive Gen Zs to win a second term in office?

By Patrick Muinde | Mar. 28, 2026
Presidents William Ruto and Yoweri Museveni at the official launch of Kisumu-Malaba SGR at Kibos, Kisumu County. [PCS]

With the Tuko Kadi wave sweeping across the country like a spell, President Ruto has new reason to worry in his bid for a second term at State House. Initially, there were fears that the Gen Zs may not be a significant constituency in the 2027 elections when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) attempts to register new voters last year flopped.

If the excitement we are witnessing on social media over the ongoing voter registration excise are true, then it may imply that the ghosts of the 2024 revolutionary wave have been awoken. As things stand, even a parliamentary denial of the IEBC's request for funding for the exercise will not stop them. After all, the youth are telling the Commission that you do not need millions of taxpayers money to register us. There are better and cost-effective methods to pass the same message to targeted voters.

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Tuko Kadi William Ruto Reelection President William Ruto Gen Z Voters
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