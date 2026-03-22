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Gen Z ignites nationwide voter registration drive as IEBC falters

By Edwin Nyarangi and Okumu Modachi | Mar. 22, 2026
IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon and other commission members during a media briefing at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi on January 27, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The 2027 General Election fever is catching up with the youth as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) drags its feet on civic education.

Accused of not taking voting seriously, some young people have decided to take the initiative and push the agenda forward themselves.

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