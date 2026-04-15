Kalonzo rallies Coast to reject Ruto

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Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a political rally at Matuu market in Machakos town on April 10, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday rallied Coastal residents to reject President William Ruto's bid for a second term in next year's General Elections, saying he does not deserve a second chance to lead the country.

Kalonzo accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of failed promises, messing up the economy, and resorting to human rights abuses, including violence against citizens and opposition leaders with divergent views.

Kalonzo, whose party legislators accompanied, accused the government of using goons and orchestrating violence in opposition meetings, citing the recent rally at Kikuyu where police lobbed teargas at innocent Kenyans and leaders exercising their constitutional and democratic right to assembly.

“The government has resorted to using protected goons and armed police officers to disrupt peaceful opposition meetings. Kenya has, of late, been experiencing government-instigated violence. The violence meted out against the opposition leaders and supporters in Kikuyu Constituency was state-organised political violence to silence the government critics,” he said.

“This violence we are witnessing today is state-instigated violence that has lost its credibility, moral authority, and trust among Kenyans, and the president should be sent home in next year’s polls,” declared Kalonzo yesterday.

Kalonzo was speaking in Mwatate town in Taita Taveta County when he addressed Wiper party delegates.

He exuded confidence that the united opposition will pick him as its preferred presidential flag bearer to meet President Ruto at the ballot next year, adding that he was ready for him.

He urged the international community not to recognise the government as it has been infringing on human rights, resorting to goonism, and slowing down the democratic gains.

“As united opposition, we will issue a statement today in Nairobi to the international community not to recognise and glorify the government of President Ruto who has failed to lead by example. All Kenyans should join hands with the united opposition to send Ruto home in 2027,” said Kalonzo.

“The government has presided over repression, and its leadership should not be accommodated anywhere in the world. The international community should not reward these leaders exercising dictatorship, atrocities, and authoritarian rule,” he stated.

At the same time, Kalonzo claimed the government was denying Kenyans identity cards in areas perceived to be opposition strongholds as part of the pre-election rigging strategy.

“Denying Kenyans national identity cards is an election sabotage and offense. You are denying Kenyans the right to vote for leaders of their choice,” he warned.

The former vice president warned Kenyans against selling or surrendering their identity card for monetary gain.

“ID cards are your voice, and you should not surrender such an important document. Protect your IDs and use them to “shoot” Ruto at the ballots,” he told his supporters.

Kalonzo claimed the government is not serious in addressing the thorny squatter issue in a region where 86 percent of the total land area is occupied by private farms.

“The President is one of the beneficiaries of land in the region. He owns over 7000 acres of land while locals are living as squatters on their own land, and we cannot expect him to address the land challenges facing the local community,” noted the Wiper party boss.

Kalonzo said he only owns 200 acres of land in his Ukambani region, and he does not own any land elsewhere, unlike the President, who has an appetite for land.

Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako and his Voi counterpart Abdi Chome declared they will lead the one-term slogan in the region that they described as an opposition stronghold.

Mwashako faulted the President for failing to honor his own promises he made to the local community during his political forays.

The opposition legislator who has been critical of the government said the President has failed to implement the second phase of the Mizima II pipeline that would have benefited locals who have been facing persistent water and food shortages.

Mwashako said the head of state has failed to implement the 50-50 percent revenue generated from Tsavo East and West National Parks that occupy about 62 per cent of the total land area in the county.

“The President promised the country that within 100 days of assuming office in 2022, he will implement the Mzima II project.

"He also promised counties bordering national parks will get 40 per cent of KWS ranger recruitment. The President's promises have become a mirage,” he noted.

“We will not allow the UDA government to continue forcing Kenyans to join the government to get development, which is their constitutional right as enshrined in the constitution, because they are all paying taxes,” stated Mwashako.

He said the opposition has the requisite numbers to send Ruto home.

“The united opposition will form the next government. With three MPs out of four legislators in the county, the party is growing as it is the most attractive party driven by principles,” he added.

Chome said Kalonzo is the only candidate who will rescue the country from years of bondage. Others who accompanied Kalonzo included MPs Robert Mbui (Kathiani), former Assembly Majority Leader Antony Warige, and several MCAs.

Kalonzo welcomed several defectors from UDA, Jubilee, and other parties, who have joined Wiper.