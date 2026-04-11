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Opposition tears into Ruto as Kalonzo moves to lock Ukambani

By Erastus Mulwa | Apr. 11, 2026
Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other leaders at Karen Hospital when they visited Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi after he was assaulted by goons in Kisumu. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

United opposition leaders yesterday intensified their 'One Term' campaign in Machakos County, rallying the Akamba community to register as voters in large numbers and urging them to prepare for a change of government next year.

Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka hosted co-principals Rigathi Gachagua (DCP), Fred Matiang’i (Jubilee), Justin Muturi (DP) and Eugene Wamalwa (DAP) during an energetic political tour of Ukambani’s most affluent county.

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Kalonzo Musyoka 2027 Elections United Opposition One Term Campaigns
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