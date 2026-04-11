Opposition tears into Ruto as Kalonzo moves to lock Ukambani

United opposition leaders yesterday intensified their 'One Term' campaign in Machakos County, rallying the Akamba community to register as voters in large numbers and urging them to prepare for a change of government next year.
Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka hosted co-principals Rigathi Gachagua (DCP), Fred Matiang’i (Jubilee), Justin Muturi (DP) and Eugene Wamalwa (DAP) during an energetic political tour of Ukambani’s most affluent county.
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