Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

'No work, no pay,' Governor Badilisha tell striking nurses

By James Munyeki | Sep. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nyandarua governor Kiarie Badilisha issues appointment letters to the 40 new recruited nurses at JM Kariuki hospital in Ol Kalou. He pleaded with the striking nurses to report to work as the negotiations between the county and national government continues. [James Munyeki]

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha has ordered nurses participating in the ongoing nurses' strike across the country to return to work.

Otherwise, they will not receive their pending salaries.

During the ceremony for issuing appointment letters to newly recruited nurses and laboratory technicians at the JM Kariuki Memorial Hospital grounds, Governor Badilisha expressed regret that the industrial action had disrupted healthcare services in the county, leaving residents struggling to access vital medical care.

The governor stated that the strike had led to the closure of some dispensaries after nurses failed to report for duty, a situation he warned was endangering residents' lives.

Badilisha assured the striking healthcare workers that their grievances had been acknowledged, noting that the county government was engaging the national government to find lasting solutions to the issues raised by the nurses.

"This is a matter concerning the national government. Please, give us some time as we consult the national government. Our patients are really suffering. We should not get to a point where we do not pay your salaries," he said.

His sentiments were echoed by North Kinangop MCA Ednard King’ori, who said the nurses’ strike had significantly impacted residents across the county.

King’ori, who chairs the Nyandarua County Assembly Committee on Public Service, called for an amicable resolution of the dispute to safeguard healthcare services.

Simultaneously, Governor Badilisha congratulated the newly recruited nurses and laboratory technicians, urging them to serve residents diligently and contribute towards improving the quality of healthcare services in the county.

He challenged the new healthcare workers to uphold professionalism, dedication and compassion as they discharge their duties, noting that their recruitment would help strengthen service delivery in the county’s health facilities.

On her part, County Executive Committee member for Health Services Juliana Tsinanga said the recruitment of the new healthcare workers had been necessitated by the ongoing development and expansion of health infrastructure across the county.

Tsinanga said the additional workforce would complement the investments being made in health facilities and help ensure residents receive timely and quality healthcare services.

Beneficiaries of the new recruitment expressed gratitude to the county government for the opportunity, promising to serve residents with dedication and professionalism.

They said the appointment would not only give them an opportunity to contribute to improving healthcare delivery but also enable them to make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nyandarua County Governor Kiarie Badilisha Nurse Strike
.

Latest Stories

PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
2 hrs ago
A year of grief: Woman dies after losing husband and three children
National
By George Njunge
2 hrs ago
Experts warn as water rise puts Baringo, Bogoria on merger brink
Environment & Climate
By Caroline Chebet
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
By Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved