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Mother, daughter arrested over alleged Sh40 million Karatina land fraud. [File, Standard]

Mother, daughter arrested over alleged Sh40 million Karatina land fraud

A mother and her daughter have been arrested over alleged fraud involving family land in Karatina, Nyeri County, valued at about Sh40 million.

Mary Muthoni Njogu and her daughter, Veronica Wambui Ng’ang’a, allegedly transferred several parcels into their names and those of companies linked to them without the knowledge of other family members.

The alleged transfers took place between 2020 and 2023, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), after a family member reported the matter on behalf of his siblings.

“Through meticulous investigations, it was uncovered that the suspects executed secret transfers from 2020 to 2023, deliberately excluding other family members from the transactions,” the DCI said in a statement on Wednesday, August 19.

The Land Fraud Investigation Unit (LFIU) handled the inquiry before submitting the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review.

The ODPP directed that the two suspects face charges of conspiracy to defraud and fraudulent procurement of title.

The suspects are set to be arraigned on Wednesday.