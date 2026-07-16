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LIVE BLOG: Ol Kalou voters head to the polls as UDA, DCP battle for Nyandarua seat

By Ronald Kipruto | Jul. 16, 2026
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IEBC commissioners Hassan Noor Hassan and Ann Nderu witness the opening of by-election materials for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election at Ol Kalou Secondary School. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Voting has opened in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, with 73,480 registered voters across five wards expected to cast ballots at 144 polling stations.

Nine candidates are on the ballot, but the race has narrowed into a high-stakes contest between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho, a proxy battle between President William Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The seat fell vacant after Member of Parliament (MP) David Kiaraho died in March while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

The Standard Digital will track developments as they unfold throughout the day.

6:00 AM- Voting begins in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, Nyandarua County; IEBC opens 144 polling stations across five wards for 73,480 registered voters.

8:30 AM- UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah casts his vote at Huruma Primary School in Ol Kalou.

9:15 AM-Ol Kalou by-election: Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha says security forces on high alert, warns those planning to breach peace during ongoing voting.

10: 30 AM- DCP candidate in the Ol Kalou by-election Sammy Waweru cast his vote at A C Ol Kalou polling station.

11:05 AM - People's Renaissance Movement candidate Timothy Kamau Kariuki arrives at Kieni Primary School in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, on a donkey to cast his vote.

11: 20 AM- ‘Niko Kadi’ mobiliser Allans Ademba arrested outside Ol Kalou polling station, taken to county DCI offices, activist Willy Oeba says motive unknown.

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Related Topics

Ol Kalou Parliamentary By-Election DCP Candidate UDA Candidate IEBC
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