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In pictures: Ol Kalou residents turn out early to elect new MP

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jul. 16, 2026
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Residents queue to cast their votes at Huruma Primary School Polling Station during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election on July 16, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Ol Kalou residents turned up as early as 5 a.m. at polling stations across the constituency to elect their next Member of Parliament, following the death of former MP David Kiaraho two months ago.

A spot check by The Standard found long queues at several polling stations, with voters arriving early and waiting patiently to cast their ballots and choose their new representative.

All 144 polling stations across the constituency's five wards opened by 6 a.m., allowing 73,480 registered voters to participate in the by-election.

Nine candidates are contesting the seat, including Samuel Muchina Nyagah (UDA), Sammy Douglas Kamau Ngotho (DCP), Wilson Kigwa (Jubilee), Rachel Wangui Njoroge (PDP), Edward Mathenge (Independent), Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka (National Liberal Party), Edwin Kariiri Muchiri (PNU) and two other candidates.

Here is how the day unfolds across the constituency in pictures.

Residents turned out in numbers at Ol Kalou AC primary school polling station by 6 a.m. to vote for their next member of Parliament during the July 16, 2026 by-election. [James Munyeki, Standard]

A voter casts vote at Ol Kalou Comprehensive School polling station during Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

Long queues being witnessed at Ol Kalou AC primary school polling station. Voting going on peacefully. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Voting kicks off peacefully at Huruma Primary school polling station during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Josphat Thiong’o]

73-year-old Monica Njeri is assisted by IEBC officials after her fingerprint could not be detected by the KIEMS kit at Huruma Primary School Polling Station during the Ol Kalou by-election on July 16, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Voting continues peacefully at Huruma Primary School polling station during Olkalau parliamentary by-elections. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Residents display their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the next Member of Parliament during the Ol Kalou by-election. [David Gichuru, Standard]

UDA candidate in Ol Kalou by-election Samuel Muchina cast his vote at Huruma Polling Station. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

People's Renaissance Party Candidate Timothy Kamau arrives at Kieni Primary School polling station riding on a donkey to cast his vote during Olkalau parliamentary by-election. [David Gichuru, Standard]

DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho(center), accompanied by Party acting Sec Gen Senator John Methu (left) and Naivasha MP Jane Kihara (right) arrives at Ol Kalou Comprehensive School polling station to cast his vote. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Hundreds of voters form long queues outside Ol Kalou Comprehensive School polling station as they wait patiently to cast their ballots during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Businesses remained closed in Ol Kalou town as youths gathered in the streets after casting their votes in the parliamentary by-election. [David Gichuru, Standard]

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Related Topics

Ol Kalou By Election Polling Stations In Ol Kalou Candidates For Ol Kalou By Election Ol Kalou Residents Vote
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