In pictures: Ol Kalou residents turn out early to elect new MP

Ol Kalou residents turned up as early as 5 a.m. at polling stations across the constituency to elect their next Member of Parliament, following the death of former MP David Kiaraho two months ago.
A spot check by The Standard found long queues at several polling stations, with voters arriving early and waiting patiently to cast their ballots and choose their new representative.
All 144 polling stations across the constituency's five wards opened by 6 a.m., allowing 73,480 registered voters to participate in the by-election.
Nine candidates are contesting the seat, including Samuel Muchina Nyagah (UDA), Sammy Douglas Kamau Ngotho (DCP), Wilson Kigwa (Jubilee), Rachel Wangui Njoroge (PDP), Edward Mathenge (Independent), Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka (National Liberal Party), Edwin Kariiri Muchiri (PNU) and two other candidates.
Here is how the day unfolds across the constituency in pictures.
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