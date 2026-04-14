Nacada nets 2.8 million litres of illegal alcohol in crackdown on drugs abuse

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NACADA impounds alcohol smuggled from Uganda. [File, Standard]

More than 2.8 million litres of illicit alcohol has been seized and over 970 suspects arrested in a nationwide crackdown on drugs and substance abuse, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

The operation, launched in December 2025, has been led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) alongside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and border security agencies.

“The intelligence-led operation also saw the seizure of 21,280 litres of ethanol, 4,347kg of cannabis, 7.7kg of cocaine, 6.4kg of ketamine and 1.1kg of methamphetamine,” the ministry said in a statement.

The crackdown followed a directive issued by William Ruto on December 31, 2025, declaring drug and alcohol abuse a national development and security emergency.

Since then, authorities say multi-agency teams have worked with the National Police Service and local administrators to dismantle illegal networks.

The statement said 2,846,590 litres of illicit alcohol had been recovered, with the Rift Valley region recording the highest volumes at more than 870,000 litres.

Counties most affected include West Pokot, Nandi, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kericho, Uasin Gishu, Baringo, Samburu, Narok and Turkana.

In the Nyanza region, more than 690,000 litres of illegal alcohol were seized, while the Western region accounted for about 600,000 litres across Kakamega, Busia, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma and Vihiga counties.

In Nairobi, authorities confiscated 309,408 litres of counterfeit alcohol.

Eastern Kenya recorded over 200,000 litres, while both Central and Coast regions reported seizures of more than 60,000 litres each.

“North Eastern counties, including Wajir, Garissa and Mandera, recorded about 500 litres,” read the statement.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the campaign would be intensified, particularly during school holidays.

He said the multi-agency team is targeting manufacturers, sellers, and distributors of illicit drugs and alcohol.

“We are moving beyond prosecution to seizing assets and freezing accounts of those found culpable,” he said.

He also warned that police officers and civil servants found colluding with drug networks would face dismissal.

“We shall not relent until we have completely dismantled all drug and illicit alcohol cartels stealing the future of our children,” he added.