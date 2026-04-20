Two arrested as Nacada seizes Sh4.1 million illicit ethanol in Nairobi's Runda

Audio By Vocalize

A search of the premises led to the recovery of the ethanol cache, which investigators believe was intended for illegal distribution within the city and its outskirts. [Courtesy, NACADA]

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has seized 1,645 litres of illicit ethanol valued at approximately Sh4.1 million in Runda Estate, Westlands Sub-County, in an intelligence-led operation that led to the arrest of two suspects.

The February 19 raid was carried out by a multi-agency team comprising Nacada officers, police from Runda Police Station, and officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), following a tip-off from members of the public.

“We have discovered that criminals receive the commodity in large drums but break it down into smaller consignments, bottles, jerricans, and even sachets, which are far easier to transport undetected,” said Nacada Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa, highlighting a new tactic used by illicit traders.

Authorities first proceeded to a suspect’s residence in Ruaka Township, where occupants directed officers to a hidden storage facility along Pan Afric Road in Runda Estate.

Omerikwa said that a search of the premises led to the recovery of the ethanol cache, which investigators believe was intended for illegal distribution within the city and its outskirts.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of the ethanol cache, which investigators believe was intended for illegal distribution within the city and its outskirts. [Courtesy, NACADA]

He noted that the seized consignment was stored in various forms, including five 250-litre drums, 60 bottles of two litres each, 16 jerricans of 20 litres, and 10 sachets of half a litre, suggesting a coordinated repackaging and distribution network designed to evade law enforcement detection.

Officers also recovered a metallic filling funnel, eight empty 20-litre jerricans, and four empty drums, believed to have been used in repackaging the ethanol for sale in smaller, easily transportable quantities.

Omerikwa reaffirmed Nacada's commitment to combating illegal alcohol and drug networks, warning that enforcement operations will be intensified in response to evolving tactics by traffickers.

“Nacada is not relenting where keeping communities safe is concerned. We will continue to dismantle these networks and protect Kenyan families from the dangers of illicit brews,” he said.

The two arrested suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to Runda Police Station, where they are being held pending arraignment as investigations continue into the source, supply chain, and intended distribution channels of the seized ethanol.