× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

SGR passenger service recovers after Covid hit

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Macharia Kamau | November 18th 2021

Passengers going to board the Madaraka Express in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Standard Gauge Railway passenger service has recovered and is surpassing its pre-pandemic performance over the recent months after a devastating period last year.

The Madaraka Express Passenger Service has since May this year ferried an average of 200,000 passengers a month between Nairobi and Mombasa, which is higher than the monthly average seen in 2019 of 134, 000.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows over the first eight months of this year, 1.2 million passengers were ferried by the trains raking in Sh1.3 billion in revenue.

READ MORE

 Land prices in Nairobi recover to pre-Covid levels

 Six million Kenyans so far vaccinated – Health ministry

 We had to try something new when Covid-19 struck

 Ministry finally allows interschool games in boarding schools

This is a substantial increase compared to the 379,000 passengers carried over a similar period last year.

In 2020, the service was dealt a deadly blow by Covid-19 and was suspended between April and June following restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

Even after resumption in July, the passenger service operated at 50 per cent of its capacity in line with the government’s protocols to tame the spread of Covid-19. The earnings from the passenger service stood at Sh421 million between January and August 2020.

The numbers this year are comparable to 2019 when SGR served 1.1 million people between January and August. Over a similar period in 2019, the service raked in Sh1.15 billion in revenues.

“This decline was largely attributed to the suspension of SGR passenger rail services from April to May 2020 due to measures instituted by the government to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said KNBS in a previous report on economic performance.

Kenya Railways, in April last year, suspended SGR passenger service following a ban on movement of people in and out of a number of counties including Nairobi and Mombasa.

The service resumed in July but recovery was slow and only accelerated at the beginning of this year. It was however temporarily halted in April after the government suspended travel in and out of a number of counties following a spike in new infections.

Despite the impact that Covid-19 has had on the SGR passenger service, the cargo service – Madaraka Freight Service – was largely unaffected.

Over the first eight months of this year, the revenues for the cargo service increased to Sh8.9 billion from Sh7.9 billion over a similar period last year. The volume has also grown to 3.5 million tonnes from 2.8 million last year.

Comparing the performance between 2020 and 2019, KNBS noted that cargo volume on SGR grew but there was a decline in revenues, attributed to discounts offered by Kenya Railways as it sought to get cargo owners to use the then newly opened line to Naivasha.

The volume of freight transported through the SGR, KNBS said, increased 4.8 per cent to 4.4 million tonnes in 2020 from 4.2 million tonnes in 2019. The revenue realised from SGR freight, however, reduced by 19.6 per cent from Sh13 billion in 2019 to Sh10.5 billion in 2020.

“This decline is mainly on account of discounts and promotional rates introduced following the commencement of Mombasa-Naivasha SGR cargo services,” said KNBS.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Share this story
Land prices in Nairobi recover to pre-Covid levels
Land prices in Nairobi and its environs are slowly recovering from the effects of the economic slump occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Judge told former Treasury CS Rotich abused court process in Sh19 billion dams case
Rotich claimed he was the sacrificial lamb.

MOST READ

Kenya Power says it will not carry burden of electricity costs alone
Kenya Power says it will not carry burden of electricity costs alone

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Seafarers now create new lobby amid hardships

By Philip Mwakio | 13 hours ago

Seafarers now create new lobby amid hardships
Shipping companies feel the heat as investors shun coal

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Shipping companies feel the heat as investors shun coal
Fish worth Sh200 million rotting in Busia

By Nathan Ochunge | 6 days ago

Fish worth Sh200 million rotting in Busia
Illicit sugar from Uganda too sweet for rogue traders

By Robert Amalemba | 7 days ago

Illicit sugar from Uganda too sweet for rogue traders
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC