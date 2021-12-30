× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State to switch off fake phones, stolen devices

SCI & TECH
By Macharia Kamau | December 30th 2021
By Macharia Kamau | December 30th 2021
SCI & TECH
DCI officers inspecting some 294 mobile phones recovered in a house at Kaptembwo slums, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is in yet another attempt to switch off stolen and counterfeit mobile phones.

The ICT industry regulator said it will develop a database for all mobile devices in the country, which will separate the legit from illegal devices, with the latter being denied service by mobile network operators (MNOs).

This, CA said, is aimed at fighting fake and illegal phones that have found their way into the market.

In the draft guidelines, CA said mobile operators would deny services to subscribers using mobile phones whose international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers have been blacklisted by the regulator as they are counterfeit or have been acquired through dubious means such as theft.

READ MORE

IMEI number is unique to a mobile phone and is used in their identification. In the Guidelines for Addressing Counterfeit, Stolen and Illegal ICT Devices in Kenya, CA will require importers to submit the IMEI number of gadgets that they will be bringing into the market in future. This is expected to lock out any illegal mobile handsets and other ICT devices from entering the Kenyan market, according to CA.

“The authority shall establish a system to help combat the proliferation of counterfeit and illegal ICT devices as well as curb theft of ICT devices,” reads the guidelines, which CA published on Tuesday and invited Kenyans to submit views.

“The system will enable the registration of mobile devices, verification of IMEIs, identification of counterfeit, stolen or lost devices and illegal devices. The system shall function by analysing data dumps received from MNOs and generate a blacklist, a white list and a grey list.”

Mobile operators will be required to put in place systems in their networks that will enable them to integrate with the CA’s management system. CA said that the system would be integrated with the global IMEI database.

In the draft guidelines, CA also noted that the mobile operators will be required to deny services to subscribers with counterfeit and illegal devices but notify them first.

“The MNOs shall reference the system and deny access to their communication networks any IMEI that is blacklisted under the direction of the authority upon notification of the consumer,” read the guidelines.

“The MNO shall ensure access to emergency services for all their subscribers despite the status of their devices… The CA shall undertake necessary precautions to avoid the abuse of identifier and registration systems, respect consumer rights and protect consumers from arbitrary disconnection from networks.”

The guidelines also have provisions where consumers can report stolen gadgets that will then be added to the database that will make it difficult to sell stolen devices.

“Consumers will report stolen or lost devices to law enforcement agencies. The consumer may also report the same through a platform provided by the authority,” said CA.

Other than the theft of mobile phones, CA expects the guidelines to help deal with the problem of fake devices in Kenya. A 2020 study by the Anti Counterfeit Authority indicated that one in every five mobile phones being sold in the country is fake.

In 2012, it directed mobile operators to switch off counterfeit phones but did not bear much fruit owing to a lack of legal backing.

[email protected]    

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
How to avoid cons and court battles when buying that land
Due process in land buying: don’t liaise with liars.
Indian taxman seizes Sh3b in cash ahead of State polls
Elections in the world’s largest democracy are often accompanied by cash from businesses to political parties in the hope of winning influence.

MOST READ

Six banks in breach of CBK stability ratios
Six banks in breach of CBK stability ratios

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Taiwan chip industry emerges as battlefront in US-China showdown

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Taiwan chip industry emerges as battlefront in US-China showdown
The state of World Wide Web security in 2021

By Sara Okuoro | 22 days ago

The state of World Wide Web security in 2021
WhatsApp messages to automatically disappear in 24 hours

By Fay Ngina | 22 days ago

WhatsApp messages to automatically disappear in 24 hours
Password managers can make your network more secure – but mind the gaps

By Sara Okuoro | 22 days ago

Password managers can make your network more secure – but mind the gaps
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC