What to do when your phone is stolen
SCI & TECH
By Mate Tongola | November 5th 2021
Losing your phone can be stressful and it can happen to anyone. From the memorable photos, videos in one’s gallery, financial accounts, email, social media and private notes that one stores on their mobile device.
However, with advanced technology, the pain has been eased and a victim can remotely clear his or her phone to prevent the intrusion of privacy.
But, what do you do when you are a victim of mobile phone theft?
The Standard engaged Sonuh Chaudhry, an Information Technology (IT) expert who runs a data recovery services company. He advises that the first step is a person would need to do after he loses his or her phone is to call the lost phone using another phone so as to locate it.
READ MORE
Firms need to build culture of data privacy as brand identity
Why reporting stolen phones to police is teary affair for victims
Facebook does not plan to notify half-billion users affected by data leak
China seeks to rein in mobile apps' collection of personal data
“This can only be helpful if at all the phone is not in the wrong hands. Worse still, it can prove difficult to locate it if it is on silent mode for instance if you have been robbed in a matatu,” Chaundry explained.
The IT guru however advises that smart mobile phone users should set their devises to display texts on the home/lock screen.
“Not all lost phones are in the hands of thieves…Sometimes you might have dropped your phone and it ends up being picked by a good Samaritan, you can try your luck by texting your phone to provide information on how to contact you,” he said.
Built-in Feature
Most Android phones also have an underused in-built feature that allows the owner to lock, erase, track and even ring remotely the misplaced phone.
Chaudhry advises that everyone needs to enable the feature on their phone under ‘Find my device’.
“From this feature, once you have ascertained that your phone is stolen, you can remotely delete personal information or data from the list device”.
Finally, Chaundry explains that the last resort if one is unable to locate the phone is to contact your mobile carrier who can disable service to your phone by making it unusable to anyone else.
“That is why it is advised not to purchase a used phone from a stranger” he explained.
This not only helps protect you, but anyone who may unknowingly purchase a used phone that's been stolen.
Report to Police
Mugambi Andrew, an officer at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stresses the need for anyone who has lost his phone to report to the nearest police station where they will be issued with an abstract.
“In as much as many people ignore reporting to the police, it is key. With an abstract, it is easy to follow up and even prosecute a documented case hence making it easy for the police,” Mugambi said.
He notes that every phone has a different 15-digit International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number which is among the most prominent ways to find lost devices.
One needs to note it down and with that, the police can easily track and trace your phone.
Why the arts and humanities are critical to the future of techThese institutions recognize that we need a new generation of critical thinkers to guide us through the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Why land in Donholm, Ruaka is the most expensive in Nairobi
REAL ESTATE
- CS Mucheru: We cannot punish Safaricom for being successful
NEWS
- Smugglers make a killing as honest traders suffer
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Anne Atieno
- Telkom eyes 2,000 data sites with Sh1b capital investment
SCI & TECH
- Safaricom defends its dominant market share
BUSINESS
- Expressway set to open for motorists in April next year
NEWS