Firm eyes warehouse for light industries in Athi River

REAL ESTATE
By Macharia Kamau | May 19th 2022 | 2 min read
By Macharia Kamau | May 19th 2022
Purple Dot International Ltd's directors Ravji Pindoriya (from left) Parbai Kerai, Kurji Kerai and Pravin Pindoriya during the groundbreaking ceremony at the Graylands Phase 5 in Athi River. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Residential and commercial real estate developer Purple Dot International is betting on Machakos County’s Athi River as one of Kenya’s promising industrial growth hubs by setting up a Sh600 million warehousing unit.

Targeting businesses looking to expand outside Nairobi’s crowded Industrial Area, Purple Dot is set to invest in Phase One of Harvest Industrial Park – a light industrial warehousing property with 7,425 square feet of 24 units with three-level spaces.

The project, which broke ground recently, is expected to be completed in 18 months.

The firm said it expects to charge about Sh22 per square foot, exclusive of the service charge.

"The project guarantees strong and sustainable returns, given the historical performance of our more than 300 warehouses in the area,” said Purple Dot International’s General Manager Jiten Kerai.

"Over the years, our investors have come to value the location, quality, functionality and long-term appreciation of the warehouses as an investment asset."

Mr Kerai said the warehousing hub is ideal for consumer-oriented light industries, assembly and storage facilities for SMEs, fast-moving consumer goods companies and distribution warehouses for e-commerce firms.

Harvest Industrial Park is the most recent investment by Purple Dot International situated in Athi River, following the 145-unit 1.16 million square feet Graylands project launched in phases between 2015 and 2021.

The British International Investment (formerly CDC Group) says Kenya has a 16.9 million square foot warehousing gap.

Why relocating capital city won't solve Nairobi's mess
In the last 100 years, 30 countries have moved or decided to relocate their capital cities.
Safaricom pulls NSE to 20-month low, sheds Sh20b
Safaricom share yesterday shed Sh40 billion to pull the combined wealth of investors at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) to levels last seen 20 months ago.

