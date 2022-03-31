× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Standard Group woos real estate investors with a property expo

By Gerard Nyele | Mar 31st 2022 | 2 min read
The Standard Group headquarters along Mombasa road, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Standard Group has organised a home expo aimed at promoting developments in the real estate sector.

The Expo that starts tomorrow to Saturday (April 2) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) is free to the public.

It has been organised by the Standard Group and its partners and is the first property Expo this year, coming in soon after disruptions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. The expo dubbed ‘Own A Home Expo’ will be held in partnership with The Property Show, which airs on KTN Home.

The expo will see exhibitors showcase their products and expertise in real estate, solar solutions, property finance, insurance, interior design, architecture, landscaping, water harvesting solutions among other components within the sector.

It will also connect visitors with experts and assist attendees to network with various elements of interest within the real estate sector.

The expo also seeks to inform the public on available property in the market, highlight alternative building solutions and promote competitive offers in the market. It aims to support industry stakeholders with an interactive platform with potential customers and, create a platform where the State and non-governmental bodies can educate the public concerning the sector.

It comes at a time when the real estate industry and government policy are heavily in favour of the promotion and provision of affordable housing.

Over the years, event organisers have thrived in solving bottlenecks and redcaps within niche economic sectors by holding such events. ?

 

Safaricom, bank launch Sharia-based lending app
Safaricom and Gulf African Bank have launched a Sharia-compliant mobile app to cater for the Muslim population.
Architects say poll jitters, high cost of materials to hit projects
Architects foresee slowed growth in the country’s real estate sector owing to the rise in oil prices that has resulted in a spike in the cost of steel

