Standard Group woos real estate investors with a property expo

Gerard Nyele
Mar 31st 2022
The Standard Group has organised a home expo aimed at promoting developments in the real estate sector.
The Expo that starts tomorrow to Saturday (April 2) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) is free to the public.
It has been organised by the Standard Group and its partners and is the first property Expo this year, coming in soon after disruptions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. The expo dubbed ‘Own A Home Expo’ will be held in partnership with The Property Show, which airs on KTN Home.
The expo will see exhibitors showcase their products and expertise in real estate, solar solutions, property finance, insurance, interior design, architecture, landscaping, water harvesting solutions among other components within the sector.
It will also connect visitors with experts and assist attendees to network with various elements of interest within the real estate sector.
The expo also seeks to inform the public on available property in the market, highlight alternative building solutions and promote competitive offers in the market. It aims to support industry stakeholders with an interactive platform with potential customers and, create a platform where the State and non-governmental bodies can educate the public concerning the sector.
It comes at a time when the real estate industry and government policy are heavily in favour of the promotion and provision of affordable housing.
Over the years, event organisers have thrived in solving bottlenecks and redcaps within niche economic sectors by holding such events. ?
