× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nakuru’s rising land prices give birth to highrise apartments

REAL ESTATE
By Ben Ahenda | Feb 24th 2022 | 3 min read
By Ben Ahenda | February 24th 2022
REAL ESTATE

One of the apartments next to Bondeni slum in Nakuru City [Harun Wathari, Standard]

The recent elevation of Nakuru to a city has led to a sharp rise in land prices. This has resulted in the mushrooming of highrise apartments in high-end estates and other parts of the city’s environs.

This is even as the demand for apartments that had been turned into hostels owing to a large number of students in the city gain new status.

The changes come at a time when the city is expanding on all fronts to catch up with the huge population caused by increased rural-urban migration.

In the north, the city is expanding towards Bahati Sub-County heading towards Subukia.

READ MORE

In the east, it is expanding towards Mbaruk and Lake Elementeita in Gilgil Sub-County.

To the west, it is growing towards Salgaa, Ngata and Kiamunyi residential areas in Rongai Sub-County and some sections of Nakuru municipality.

In these places, apartments have sprung up at a high rate.

The locals, perturbed by the pace of highrise buildings coming up in the city at a time many of them are living on less than a dollar per day, say the city centre is already congested.

However, there are 100 acres for real estate development in the surroundings of Lake Elementeita, on the outskirts of the city.

Sitting along the trans-Saharan highway, this land is suitable for housing. The land has been split into one acre, half an acre and quarter acre plots.

An acre goes for Sh8 million, a half-acre Sh4 million while a quarter-acre costs Sh2.2 million.

“Ours is to serve and enhance the need for quality occupation through the provision of quality housing as most estates are cramped up surrounding the central business district (CBD), yet ample land is still and readily available on the outskirts of the city,” said Elemens Gardens Property Manager Fredrick Juma.

Dr Juma said real estate must catch up with the pace of city, which is expanding rapidly.

Residential and property development along Lake Elementaita has seen the growth of Kikopey Trading Centre, a 30-minute-drive from Nakuru CBD.

Analysts say congestion in the city centre and rapid expansion in its environs could also see it grow into a metropolis — just like Nairobi City’s environs of Kiambu, Athi River, Machakos and Kajiado counties.

In the high-end Milimani and Naka estates, rent and land prices have sharply risen. They are only within the reach of the business-rich-high class according to De-Negotiators Enterprises Managing Director Elly Ogutu.

Ogutu said getting an acre of land in Milimani Estate is difficult though half an acre is readily available for about Sh40 million.

“Full acres are scarce in this estate but half acres are readily available but very expensive and within the reach of the rich and business-class, which has resulted in the construction of high-rise apartments,” Ogutu told The Standard.

Milimani estate accommodates the wealthiest in the city.

In Kiamunyi estate on the western side of Milimani, the cost of a quarter acre plot ranges between Sh9 million and Sh10 million compared to between Sh5 million and Sh7 million five years back.

Here, homes have been extensively built. Apartments have also sprung up in Naka and Freehold estates — mostly inhibited by the working middle and high class.

A two-bedroomed self-contained house in Naka goes for between Sh25,000 and Sh30,000 in rent per month, which is not different from Freehold estate where average rent is about Sh25,000 per month.

Piped water

In the West of the city, residents have come up with homes at Ngata and Kiamunyi estates in Rongai Sub-County. However, the main problem of this region is the lack of piped water.

“Our main problem here in Ngata is lack of piped water and our appeal to the government is for provision of this important commodity,” said Alice Madowo, a resident of Ngata estate for a decade and a half.

Madowo said if the government can expedite the provision of piped water to their doorstep, then life would be bearable and comfortable.

The provision of taped water in this area could result in the rise of land prices three-fold according to Ogutu.

“Definitely, with the provision of piped water, land prices will triple and this might result in the slow purchase of land here,” said Ogutu.

The completion of Chemususu Dam in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County could solve some of these perennial water problems in Kiamunyi and Ngata Estates.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
State agency to start auditing quality of roads amid complaints
KRB is set to start auditing the roads developed and maintained by agencies that fall under it as it seeks to establish if they are giving Kenyans
Value of Nairobi's approved buildings dip to Sh154b on Covid, poll jitters
The value of buildings approved for construction by the County Government of Nairobi last year declined by 33 per cent to Sh102.9 billion

MOST READ

High Court’s VAT ruling opens Pandora’s box on tax collection
High Court’s VAT ruling opens Pandora’s box on tax collection

BUSINESS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Value of Nairobi's approved buildings dip to Sh154b on Covid, poll jitters

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Value of Nairobi's approved buildings dip to Sh154b on Covid, poll jitters
Centum hands over Two Rivers luxury apartments to buyers

By Wainaina Wambu | 4 hours ago

Centum hands over Two Rivers luxury apartments to buyers
Can Kenya’s high-rise buildings withstand a major earthquake?

By Peter Theuri | 7 days ago

Can Kenya’s high-rise buildings withstand a major earthquake?
Knight Frank appoints new MD for Nairobi office

By Wainaina Wambu | 7 days ago

Knight Frank appoints new MD for Nairobi office
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC