Coffee farmers in 32 counties to benefit from new inputs subsidy

By Phares Mutembei | February 2nd 2022
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya (second left) when he announced a new farm inputs subsidy programme in Meru on Monday. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Coffee farmers agonising over the high prices of input such as fertiliser and pesticides have gotten a reprieve after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya launched a subsidy programme.

Speaking in Meru during the launch of the programme at the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showground, Gitoro on Monday, the CS said the registered coffee farmers will be issued with a card that will help them buy subsidised fertiliser and pesticides from authorised dealers.

He said the ministry was implementing a directive from President Uhuru Kenyatta to start the Sh1 billion kitty.

"New KPCU (Kenya Planters Cooperative Union) is now registering farmers so that they can benefit from the lower prices. Once registered, you will be issued a (bank) card which you will present to your society or factory to buy the inputs. The government will pay 40 per cent and you will pay 60 per cent of the cost,” he said.

Munya said 83,653 farmers in 32 coffee growing counties will benefit from the subsidy programme.

"We are not leaving any farmer out. Both small scale farmers and estate farmers will benefit from the programme,” said Munya who was flanked by New KPCU Managing Timothy Mirugi and the Directorate of Pyrethrum, Miraa and other Industrial Crops head James Mutia.

The CS revealed that farmers who lack finances can benefit from the programme by borrowing from the Sh3 billion Cherry Advance Fund to buy the inputs.

Registration is taking place at coffee factories countrywide to reach as many farmers as possible.

“The cost of fertilisers has shot up. As we get ready to launch a subsidy programme for potatoes in Meru, Nyandarua, Elgeyo Marakwet and Nakuru, we are taking lessons from the coffee sector,” said Munya.

Mr Munya noted that the ministry will depend on research it had undertaken to ensure only quality farm inputs are supplied to coffee farmers' societies for distribution.

Mkarimu Coffee Estates Chairman Charles Mutwiri hailed the programme, saying it has come in handy for farmers who had suffered for long at the hands of suppliers offering expensive and sub-standard inputs.

"We are happy with what CS Munya is doing in the ministry because farmers have suffered for far too long,” said Mutwiri.

