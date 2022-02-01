× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Pioneer Insurance moots programme to increase forest cover

NEWS
By Edwin Nyarangi | February 1st 2022
A section of Ngong forest. August 2018. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Pioneer Insurance Company has launched a two-year programme aimed at increasing forest cover across the 47 counties. The project targets to grow over 47,000 trees planted.

General Manager in charge of Customer Experience and Marketing Timothy Mutua said the insurer has identified schools where they will initiate the programme and inculcate environmental conservation values among students.

Speaking during the launch of the programme at Saint Anne Ojwando Secondary School in Homabay County, Mutua said Kenya has a forest cover of 7.4 per cent instead of the recommended 10 per cent.

"Pioneer Insurance has started this initiative with an aim of securing the future of our generation by ensuring they have good climatic conditions which face threats posed by the wanton destruction of the environment,” he said.

The insurer will also be offering bursaries to needy students from select schools to ensure they study uninterrupted.

School Principal Alfred Odhiambo lauded the insurer for offering bursaries to 20 needy students, noting that the beneficiaries are from poor backgrounds. Pioneer Insurance also gave out Sh100,000 cheque to the school. 

Poll: High inflation to dent global growth
While price pressures are still expected to ease in 2023, the inflation outlook is much stickier than three months ago.
State seeks to raise Sh75 billion for infrastructure
The cash raised will be used to fund infrastructure projects in the current financial year ending June 2022.

