Pioneer Insurance moots programme to increase forest cover

Pioneer Insurance Company has launched a two-year programme aimed at increasing forest cover across the 47 counties. The project targets to grow over 47,000 trees planted.

General Manager in charge of Customer Experience and Marketing Timothy Mutua said the insurer has identified schools where they will initiate the programme and inculcate environmental conservation values among students.

Speaking during the launch of the programme at Saint Anne Ojwando Secondary School in Homabay County, Mutua said Kenya has a forest cover of 7.4 per cent instead of the recommended 10 per cent.

"Pioneer Insurance has started this initiative with an aim of securing the future of our generation by ensuring they have good climatic conditions which face threats posed by the wanton destruction of the environment,” he said.

The insurer will also be offering bursaries to needy students from select schools to ensure they study uninterrupted.

School Principal Alfred Odhiambo lauded the insurer for offering bursaries to 20 needy students, noting that the beneficiaries are from poor backgrounds. Pioneer Insurance also gave out Sh100,000 cheque to the school.

