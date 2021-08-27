× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Mismatch in revenue projection, collection linked to debt crisis

NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | August 27th 2021

The report says since 2013, the country’s debt portfolio has grown by Sh2.3 trillion. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s debt will be nearing the Sh9 trillion mark next year, with the mismatch in revenue outlook collection worsening the crisis.

Analysing a report by the Institute of Public Finance Kenya (IPFK) titled Kenya’s Public Debt Profile yesterday, economists said the country’s appetite for commercial loans to finance infrastructure projects was doing more harm than good.

IPFK Head of Research John Nyangi said commercial loans due to their short grace period and high-interest rate, strain the State. “It is expected that by the end of June 2022, the figure will be Sh8.4 trillion nearing the debt ceiling of Sh9 trillion,” he said at the event in Nairobi.

 Find ways of getting out of deepening debt rut

 For every Sh100 collected in government revenue, Sh68 goes to paying debt

 Relief for Ngiricis as court stops auctioneers from seizing items over Sh5m debt

 Patients turned away as drug shortage bites over Sh39 million Kemsa debt

The report says since 2013, the country’s debt portfolio has grown by Sh2.3 trillion to more than Sh7 trillion occasioned by the mega infrastructure projects.

The report says a major increase in public debt is the country’s failure to meet its revenue targets, which leaves the government with the option of borrowing or increasing taxes.

“The State’s ordinary revenue targets keep growing each financial year and these have not been achieved,” notes the report. In the financial year 2016/2017, the target was Sh1.311 trillion while the State achieved Sh1.305 trillion.

For the FY 2017/2018, Treasury was short of Sh124.6 billion while in the FY 2018/2019, the shortfall was Sh88.4 billion. For the FY2019/20, the taxman collected Sh41.96 billion less. 

Kenya’s debt service to revenue collection according to the report is 68 per cent way above the threshold of 30. This means for every Sh100 collected by Kenya Revenue Authority, Sh68 goes to servicing debt.

This figure will be Sh74 by 2022. Kenyatta University scholar Peter Mwiathi said increasing tax does not guarantee more revenue.

“We can increase revenue by reducing taxes,” he said. Mwiathi said the manufacturing sector might not create jobs that would spur economic growth due to high taxes.

The growth of Kenya's debt burden tracing back to independence

Kenya seeking services of an international advisory firm to help it manage its high debt liabilities

Kenyans raise concern over public debt as debt level hits Ksh 7.4 trilllion | WEEK IN REVIEW

Kebs clears the air on banned flour brands
Kebs managing director said letters were sent to manufacturers informing them to withdraw products from the market.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

For every Sh100 collected in government revenue, Sh68 goes to paying debt
For every Sh100 collected in government revenue, Sh68 goes to paying debt

NEWS

By Graham Kajilwa

.

NEWS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
Kebs clears the air on banned flour brands

By Jennifer Anyango | 1 hour ago

Kebs clears the air on banned flour brands
KQ posts Sh11.5b half-year loss

By Macharia Kamau | 7 hours ago

KQ posts Sh11.5b half-year loss
Cancellation of JKIA terminal contract haunts State 5 years on

By Macharia Kamau | 20 hours ago

Cancellation of JKIA terminal contract haunts State 5 years on
Energy regulators moot Sh1.5b facility in Arusha

By Edwin Nyarangi | 1 day ago

Energy regulators moot Sh1.5b facility in Arusha
