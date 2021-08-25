× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

For every Sh100 collected in government revenue, Sh68 goes to paying debt

NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | August 25th 2021

Kenya’s huge debt burden has left the National Treasury balancing on a tight rope, with the cash crunch trickling down to service delivery and development projects.

A report by two civil society organisations has linked the debt, which stands at Sh7.7 trillion, to the late disbursement of budgeted funds for development and operations.

The Institute of Economic Affairs and the National Democratic Institute say in the report that while the government is obligated to pay its lenders, Treasury is left balancing each shilling collected with debt and recurrent expenditure being prioritised against development.

The report titled, Analysis of National Government Budget Implementation Report August 2021, notes that growth of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) does not reflect on the revenue collected. 

READ MORE

 Where did all my money go? Sealing your salary black hole

 Health gets largest share as Kirinyaga MCAs approve Sh6.6 billion budget

 Taxman defies Covid blues to collect a record Sh122b in July

 Consumers spared price hike as fuel subsidies retained

It says that while the public debt to GDP ratio has been maintained below the threshold of 74 per cent, it is not the same with the ratio for public debt to revenue and grants, and debt service to revenue and grants, which have remained in the red for some years.

For example, the debt service to revenue and grants ratio for 2021 stood at 68 per cent instead of 30 per cent. This means for every Sh100 collected as revenue by the government, Sh68 goes to repaying debt.

It then becomes a daunting task for Treasury to divide the remaining Sh32 among ministries, departments, parastatals and legacy standalone projects like Universal Health Coverage.

The situation has been worsened by the government’s heavy borrowing from external commercial lenders.

“Given the exchange rate which has worsened, we have to purchase more dollars to repay,” said IEA Assistant Programme Officer Noah Wamalwa who presented the report.

He said this has left the government with almost no room for flexibility as debt is one of the mandatory payments.

This debt crisis is affecting how ministries run, with the report listing health as one of the most affected sectors.

The sector received just 23 per cent of allocated funds from the exchequer by March 31, 2021 yet this figure should be at least 75 per cent as the financial year nears the end.

The same was also for recurrent expenditure where disbursement to social protection, culture and recreation stood at 54 per cent.

Mr Wamalwa said it is because of such challenges originating from the debt crisis, the government finds itself with huge number of pending bills.

“At the end of the financial year, there is no enough time to procure, plan and execute a project,” he said.

“And money disbursed cannot be carried forward to the next financial year. It has to be returned to the exchequer for appropriation.”

Wamalwa noted that while a big chunk of the borrowing is for infrastructure projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway, the projects are yet to break even and some may take even longer.

[email protected]    

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenya set to float another Eurobond to plug the budget hole left by poor revenue collection

Treasury to disburse Ksh 39 billion to clear April & March pending bills to the county governments

Kenya joins the world in marking Albinism awareness day as the community decries budget downsizing

Share this story
Techie makes biometric register from e-waste
As it is, anyone can use and access the machine, provided you have been authorised by the user or the institution.
Energy regulators moot Sh1.5b facility in Arusha
A regional centre meant to enhance sustainable capacity in the energy sector will be built in Arusha, Tanzania at a cost of Sh1.5 billion.

MOST READ

Winging it: Youth’s quest for riches with no savings
Winging it: Youth’s quest for riches with no savings

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Peter Theuri

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Energy regulators moot Sh1.5b facility in Arusha

By Edwin Nyarangi | 25 minutes ago

Energy regulators moot Sh1.5b facility in Arusha
Bad tax policies are killing local firms, says KAM

By Peter Theuri | 3 hours ago

Bad tax policies are killing local firms, says KAM
Kenya ranked top destination for US visitors

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

Kenya ranked top destination for US visitors
Saccos help to fuel investments

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

Saccos help to fuel investments
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC