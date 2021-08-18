× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Power board held 112 meetings in one year

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | August 18th 2021

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) board is in a spot over a high number of meetings and perceived encroachment on the firm's management.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Energy yesterday, six of the nine board members had to defend themselves against claims that they have been making executive decisions, which were said to be dragging the electricity retailer deeper into financial problems.

Committee chairman David Gikaria queried the high number of meetings convened by the board.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

He said the committee had received complaints that the board was interfering with the management and was going beyond its oversight mandate to implement some plans, which is the role of the company’s management.

READ MORE

 Win for firms as Kenya Power tender nullified

 Homabay locals in darkness after theft of oil from transformers

 EACC probes Kenya Power board officials

 Wanjii: Little known town that has powered Kenya for over 80 years

This has reportedly led to a conflict with the management, which is partly blamed for the departure of the Chief Executive Bernard Ngugi two weeks ago.

The board, however, noted that it found deep-rooted problems at the power firm that required it to undertake some of the actions.

Five of the nine board members were appointed last year after the previous directors quit in unexplained circumstances.

Caroline Kittony-Waiyaki told the committee that the board and its various committees had held 112 cumulative meetings over the 12 months to June this year.

These included 32 full board meetings and five special board meetings, while the others were divided among the committees.

“I wish to express that these have been under the approval of the Ministry of Energy,” she said.

In the same period last year, there were 14 full board meetings. The board and its committees met 53 times in the year to June 2019 and 54 times in the period to June 2018.

Elizabeth Rogo, also a board member, said the company has had many challenges which the board has been seeking to resolve and hence the need to have regular meetings.

“One person’s view is that we are interfering but another view would be that we are doing what we are supposed to be doing – what is best for the company,” she said.

“We should all understand KPLC had problems even before we got there. We were brought in to assist and work together with management to right some of the things that had been wrong."

The company made a Sh2.98 billion net loss in the year to June 2020, the first loss in 17 years.

The board told Parliament that a recovery strategy it put in place has borne fruit.

“The company has been exceptionally badly over the last four years, which saw it post a loss that is the worst ever for Kenya Power," said Sachen Gudka. "When we came in July last year, we found many problems (that ranged from) customers’ issues to financial problems."

“The turnaround strategy has yielded better results. The performance for the financial year to June this year will be better compared to last year.”

The committee also questioned the absence of the board chair Vivienne Yeda, with a section of the MPs asking for an adjournment until she showed up.

Kenya Power’s had earlier written to the National Assembly Clerk explaining that Ms Yeda would be absent as the invite had come after she had left the country to attend to a personal matter.

[email protected]     

RELATED VIDEOS

KPLC partners with community-based organizations in a bid to curb electricity theft

Watu wawili waponea chupuchupu wakijaribu kurekebisha mitambo ya umeme Nakuru

British government helping Kenya recover Ksh. 525 million stashed in Jersey Island, EACC reveals

Share this story
Forget naysayers, Lamu port remains a viable investment
Investment in new port facilities such as the Port of Lamu is informed by the need to grow capacity on the back of the envisaged economic activity.
Delayed funding, graft cartels blamed for devolution mishaps
Treasury estimates that counties owe contractors and suppliers Sh100 billion.

MOST READ

Healthcare boom draws private players to city, town estates
Healthcare boom draws private players to city, town estates

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Collapse of Soin Sugar factory miller dashes hopes of Kericho farmers

By Nikko Tanui | 5 hours ago

Collapse of Soin Sugar factory miller dashes hopes of Kericho farmers
State trains its guns on agents who import fake merchandise

By Hudson Gumbihi | 5 days ago

State trains its guns on agents who import fake merchandise
Retailers: Why we struggle to pay suppliers

By Graham Kajilwa | 5 days ago

Retailers: Why we struggle to pay suppliers
Unclaimed assets agency cited for laxity

By Macharia Kamau | 6 days ago

Unclaimed assets agency cited for laxity
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC