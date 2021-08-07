× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

EACC probes Kenya Power board officials

BUSINESS
By Roselyne Obala | August 7th 2021

Kenya Power and Lighting Company MD Bernard Ngugi during a press conference.[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into the board of Kenya Power over alleged interference in the management’s work as well as award of tenders.

The Saturday Standard is seized of letters written to the Kenya Power acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rosemary Oduor, board chairperson Vivienne Yeda and copied to the Ministry of Energy officials over the investigations.

Coming just a day after the unceremonious exit of Kenya Power CEO Bernard Ngugi, the EACC sleuths are investigating allegations of unlawful interference by the board in the procurement processes. In a letter dated August 5, 2021, EACC Chief Executive Maj (Rtd) Twalib Mbarak wrote to the Kenya Power chairperson and CEO indicating the reason for the probe.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

READ MORE

 Wanjii: Little known town that has powered Kenya for over 80 years

 Inside charged tender wars that edged out Kenya Power chief

 EACC goes after Sh1.1b from Kerra employee

 Red light at Kenya Power as MD exits

 He said the removal of Ngugi was attributed to the conflict of interest. “The commission is undertaking investigation on the reported complaints to inform further action against those found culpable,” stated the EACC boss.

The anti-graft agency boss said there were allegations that the board is involved in the operation of procurement functions contrary to the provisions of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (PPADA), the State corporation Act Cap 446 and the Mwongozo Code.

“It is reported that the board is involved in the preparation and approval of the specifications for various tenders and extension of contracts,” noted Mbarak. “It is further reported that the board has been cancelling tenders, which have been processed through a procurement process, without due regard to the provisions of PPADA on the cancellation of a procurement.”

He faulted the decisions and actions of the board, noting that are reported to have adversely affected the institution in executing the procurement functions and exposed it and taxpayers to heavy financial liability in the event of litigation. The same was also copied to Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge where EACC urged the board to adhere to PPADA, 2015 and Regulations in the procurement processes.

The commission says the allegations raise serious ethical and legal issues.The boardroom wars between the secretariat and the board are attributed to the losses the company has registered lately. 

RELATED VIDEOS

I stand by my affidavit,NYS scam suspect Josephine Kabura tells EACC over Waiguru dossier

Watu wawili waponea chupuchupu wakijaribu kurekebisha mitambo ya umeme Nakuru

British government helping Kenya recover Ksh. 525 million stashed in Jersey Island, EACC reveals

Share this story
New twist in Mumias miller’s lease as creditors disown deal
The fight for Mumias Sugar Company Ltd’s (MSCL) assets worth billions of shillings has taken a new twist after some creditors opposed plan to lease.
CMA bars Cytonn from taking up new investors till name change
According to Shamiah, the name change will do away with the confusion caused by the similar name used by the unregulated Cytonn Investment Management.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
New twist in Mumias miller’s lease as creditors disown deal

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

New twist in Mumias miller’s lease as creditors disown deal
These simple strategies will kick-start your business, fast

By Winnie Makena | 1 hour ago

These simple strategies will kick-start your business, fast
CMA bars Cytonn from taking up new investors till name change

By Wainaina Wambu | 5 hours ago

CMA bars Cytonn from taking up new investors till name change
Inside charged tender wars that edged out Kenya Power chief

By Roselyne Obala | 17 hours ago

Inside charged tender wars that edged out Kenya Power chief
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC