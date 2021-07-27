× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How To Secure Your Cryptocurrency Wallet With Yellow Card Kenya

NEWS
By Sponsored Content | July 27th 2021

 

A Cryptocurrency wallet keeps your private keys [Courtesy]

After much thought, you have finally decided to invest and trade cryptocurrencies, congratulations. However, you might be having a few lingering worries about the safety of your cryptocurrency wallet as well as what you can do to make sure your assets are safe.

Here are some tips to help you secure your cryptocurrency wallet with Yellow Card Kenya.

What is a cryptocurrency wallet?

A Cryptocurrency wallet keeps your private keys. Your private keys mean the password that gives you access to your cryptocurrencies. This keeps your cryptocurrencies safe and accessible, allowing you to send and receive cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies

READ MORE

 Twitter’s response to hacking

 Sin bins for yellow-card offences in football could be given the go-ahead soon

 Victor Wanyama tops red cards table

 Twitter’s response to hacking

 Sin bins for yellow-card offences in football could be given the go-ahead soon

 Victor Wanyama tops red cards table

What is a bitcoin wallet?

A bitcoin wallet is a uniquely designed software program that helps you store your bitcoin. Bitcoin isn’t stored in the wallet; instead, the wallet provides the necessary tool to securely access your bitcoin and carry out transactions. This tool is known as the “bitcoin address”.

The bitcoin address is a unique set of alphanumeric characters between 26 and 35 characters that serve as the location for your bitcoin on the blockchain.  What this means is that when you try to buy bitcoin or someone sends bitcoin to you, your bitcoin address is where it is sent to.

Public Key vs Private Key [Courtesy]

Public Key Vs. Private Key

How to keep a cryptocurrency wallet safe and secure with Yellow Card Kenya

1.            Use a strong and unique password

What makes a password strong and hack-proof? Your password must be at least 8 characters long. It should be a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters as well as special characters like @#$%^&* etc.

Avoid using passwords that include your name, date of birth, family member names, your hometown, and any other information that is related to you directly. It is best to use something random that essentially doesn’t mean anything to make sure your account is safe and secure.

2.            Avoid reusing the same password across multiple accounts

Avoid using the same password across multiple accounts. For accounts that safeguard your assets, like your cryptocurrencies, it is best to create a new password for each account.

It’s also ideal to make sure that the passwords are not linked or related in any way, e.g. Names of cities, names of your children, your pets, etc.

3.            Keep your password secret

Yellow Card will never ask you for your password or your login details, and you should also not reveal it to anyone else.

4.            Protect yourself from Phishing

Phishing is when someone is lured or tricked into giving up access or control to their accounts through deception. Some common types of phishing include Email Phishing, HTTPS Phishing, and Spear Phishing.

5.            Consider using a password manager

With a password manager, you can auto-generate unique and secure passwords when you need them. You could use Chrome, LastPass, Nordpass, Keeper, Norton, or any other password manager to help keep your passwords safe and secure.

6.            Save and autofill your passwords

This is another great advantage of using a password manager. You can save all your passwords as you create new accounts, as well as autofill this information when you need to access your accounts.

Why are cryptocurrency wallets important?

Crypto wallets don’t work like your regular Cash wallet. Unlike your cash wallet, your Crypto wallet is more like a pathway for you to transact your cryptocurrencies as opposed to being a container that holds them.

Your Cryptocurrencies live on the blockchain, but can only be accessed using a private key. Your keys prove your ownership of your digital money and allow you to make transactions.

Therefore, If you lose your private keys, you lose access to your money. That’s why it’s important to keep your hardware wallet safe or use a trusted wallet provider like Yellow Card.

Thinking about getting started with Cryptocurrency trading? Look no further than the safest platform around, Yellow Card. Click the link to get started, >>>https://web.yellowcard.io/

With these tips, your Yellow Card account will be safe and secure and you can focus on growing your cryptocurrency portfolio. 

RELATED VIDEOS

What you need to know about Cryptocurrency

Weekend Express: Analysing Cryptocurrency

Share this story
When wives become collateral damage in dirty deals
One of the solemn vows for newlyweds is to remain unshaken by the vicissitudes of time - to stick together through the good times and the bad times.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Forex reserves drop by Sh27b after debt repayment to China

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

Forex reserves drop by Sh27b after debt repayment to China
Firms are ‘selling’ your personal data without consent

By Graham Kajilwa | 4 days ago

Firms are ‘selling’ your personal data without consent
Co-op Bank, German agency aim to clean up boda boda operations

By Dominic Omondi | 4 days ago

Co-op Bank, German agency aim to clean up boda boda operations
State urged to sort out tax mess in tobacco sector

By Moses Omusolo | 5 days ago

State urged to sort out tax mess in tobacco sector
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC