Coffee farmers earn Sh1 billion at Nairobi auction

Business
 By Boniface Gikandi | May 01, 2024
51 bags of AA were sold to Ibero Kenya at Sh46,170 per bag of 50 kilograms. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Farmers earned Sh1 billion in this week's coffee auction from the sale of 25,180 bags with premier grades of AA and AB fetching better payments.

The payment to the farmers affiliated to 1,001 cooperatives and estates is more than last week's proceeds of Sh1,022 billion from the sale of 26,449 bags of coffee.

In the sale, Konyu Coffee Factory and Iyego Coffee Factory represented by Alliance Berries Limited achieved the best prices of Sh54,540 and Sh50,895 per bag for their 132 bags of AA respectively bought by C Dormans.

Another 51 bags of AA from the Kiunyu Coffee Factory through the Kirinyaga slopes were sold to Ibero Kenya at Sh46,170 per bag of 50 kilograms.

On Tuesday, NCE Chief Executive Officer Lisper Ndung’u noted that 71 per cent of the produce delivered accounted for 17,866 bags of AA and AB that were bought at Sh765.2 million.

Ndung'u said farmers affiliated to Konyu, Iyego and Kiunyu coffee factories in Kirinyaga and Murang’a counties, achieved the highest prices in the auction market.

“Demand for the premier grades has been on the rise, thus the need for the farmers to be encouraged to continue producing the best commodity to attract the market,” she said. 

On average a 50 kilogramme bag traded at Sh33,075. Kangema MP Peter Kihungi said it was impressive that the majority of the coffee factories across the 33 coffee-producing counties participated in the market.

Kihungi, a member of Cotepa, said the sector was recovering thus registering impressive prices at the auction market.

“The government is working towards looking for more coffee buyers,” said Kihungi.

He lauded Iyego Cooperative Society from his constituency for achieving the second-best price of Sh50,895 ($377) per bag of AA.

In the broker's performance, Alliance Berries Limited topped the list with 9,027 bags that fetched Sh401.2 million while Kirinyaga Slopes earned Sh205.1 million after the sale of 5,384 bags of coffee.

The state-backed New Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (NKPCU) earned Sh218.8 million from the sale of 5,209 bags of coffee.

In the coffee dealers category, Kenyacof Limited led the pack buying 5,934 bags for Sh246.8 million, followed by C Dormans 5,127 bags at Sh236.4 million, Ibero Kenya traded 3,578 bags for Sh137.7 million.

Others Louis Dreyfus 3,526 bags for Sh128.7 million, Taylor Winch spent Sh105.3 million and Faina Enterprises Ltd bought four bags at Sh174,069.

Related Topics
Previous article
Bungoma county secures Sh401 million to combat climate change
Next article
Stay alert! These flooded roads have been closed
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 17 hrs ago
Business
Co-op Bank lines up billions for women-owned SMEs after German loan deal
By James Murimi 22 hrs ago
Business
Construction players protest state's bid to tax mining sector
By Macharia Kamau 22 hrs ago
Business
Insurance sector players to explore use of AI in deepening uptake
.

Latest Stories

Premium
State to shut down 25 entities, privatise others in new reforms
Business
By Macharia Kamau
34 mins ago
Why Kenya must move fast to invest in digital rights security
Opinion
By Charles Jaika
8 hrs ago
Premium State, workers' pay tensions cloud function
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
16 hrs ago
Premium Why the super-rich are ditching commercial property investments
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
16 hrs ago
S Sudan Central Bank Governor Rallies East Africans to Invest in Juba
Business
By Brian Ngugi
17 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 34 mins ago
Business
Premium State to shut down 25 entities, privatise others in new reforms
By Charles Jaika 8 hrs ago
Opinion
Why Kenya must move fast to invest in digital rights security
By Graham Kajilwa 16 hrs ago
Business
Premium State, workers' pay tensions cloud function
By Graham Kajilwa 16 hrs ago
Real Estate
Premium Why the super-rich are ditching commercial property investments

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.