Inflation rates drops to 5pc in April as cooking gas prices soar

Business
 By Sharon Wanga | May 01, 2024
Traders hawk in a street in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The inflation rate for April dropped to five per cent from 5.7 per cent in March, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has said.

In the latest release, KNBS attributed the decrease in the inflation rate to the reduction in prices of various commodities among them fuel and food.

“The overall inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.0 per cent in April 2024,” KNBS Director-General Macdonald Obudho stated.

The prices of a fortified 2 kg packet of maize flour dropped by three per cent this month, while a 2 kg sifted maize flour packet dropped by 2.3 per cent.

A 2 KG packet of wheat flour on the other hand dropped by 2.5 per cent, while the prices of a packet of 1 KG sugar and a litre of cooking oil dropped by 8.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

However, the prices of vegetables like onion, tomatoes and oranges all went up in April.

Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels also dropped by 1.3 per cent mainly due to the decrease in the prices of gas and electricity in the country.

Cooking gas, on the contrary, went up by 0.3 per cent during the same period.

“The housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels' Index increased by 1.3 per cent between March and April 2024, mainly due to a decline in prices of kerosene by 9.7 per cent. However, the prices of gas/LPG rose by 0.3 per cent during the period,” the Statistics Bureau noted.

The inflation rate is however still high compared to the same period in 2023.

Related Topics
Previous article
Migori Senator Eddy Oketch alleges collusion in union leadership
Next article
Nakuru county government debt hits Sh438 million
.

Similar Articles

By James Wanzala 3 hrs ago
Business
Labour CS says 390 Kenyans died in the workplace
By Boniface Gikandi 5 hrs ago
Business
Coffee farmers earn Sh1b at Nairobi auction
By Juliet Omelo 5 hrs ago
Business
Bungoma county secures Sh401 million to combat climate change
.

Latest Stories

Farmers set to access Sh268 million credit to buy fertiliser
Business
By James Wanzala
29 mins ago
Inflation rates drops to 5pc in April as cooking gas prices soar
Business
By Sharon Wanga
33 mins ago
Flooded petrol stations to be shut
Business
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Premium Forget miraa: Discovery of minerals stirs up Meru locals
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium How to turn the tide against Kenyans' poor saving culture
Enterprise
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By James Wanzala 29 mins ago
Business
Farmers set to access Sh268 million credit to buy fertiliser
By Sharon Wanga 33 mins ago
Business
Inflation rates drops to 5pc in April as cooking gas prices soar
By Mate Tongola 1 hr ago
Business
Flooded petrol stations to be shut
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Forget miraa: Discovery of minerals stirs up Meru locals

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.