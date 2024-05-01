EPRA orders flooded petrol stations to be shut

Cars submerged in water at a Bamburi Petrol Station along the main Kisauni road in Mombasa. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has directed the immediate temporary closure of petrol stations affected by floods across the country.

In an official statement on Wednesday, May 1, EPRA stated that floods can damage petroleum underground storage tanks, compromising the quality of products dispensed to motorists.

"The presence of water in storage tanks affects the quality of petroleum products, potentially causing vehicle breakdowns," the Authority cautioned.

EPRA further urged affected retail petrol stations to assess the extent of flood damage, clear debris, and verify product quality before resuming operations.

"Additionally, retail station owners must anticipate potential environmental impacts of floods and take appropriate mitigation measures," it said.

Petrol station owners are also mandated to promptly liaise with suitable government authorities to ensure compliance with necessary protocols and regulations.

This directive comes amidst several warnings from the weatherman of increased rainfall in various parts of the country.