EPRA orders flooded petrol stations to be shut

Business
 By Mate Tongola | May 01, 2024

Cars submerged in water at a Bamburi Petrol Station along the main Kisauni road in Mombasa. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has directed the immediate temporary closure of petrol stations affected by floods across the country.  

In an official statement on Wednesday, May 1, EPRA stated that floods can damage petroleum underground storage tanks, compromising the quality of products dispensed to motorists.

"The presence of water in storage tanks affects the quality of petroleum products, potentially causing vehicle breakdowns," the Authority cautioned.

EPRA further urged affected retail petrol stations to assess the extent of flood damage, clear debris, and verify product quality before resuming operations.

"Additionally, retail station owners must anticipate potential environmental impacts of floods and take appropriate mitigation measures," it said.

Petrol station owners are also mandated to promptly liaise with suitable government authorities to ensure compliance with necessary protocols and regulations.

This directive comes amidst several warnings from the weatherman of increased rainfall in various parts of the country.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
TSC transfers secondary school principals in Murang'a
Next article
Labour CS says 390 Kenyans died in the workplace
.

Similar Articles

By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
Business
Bungoma county secures Sh401 million to combat climate change
By Emmah Ngugi and Kui Kariuki 10 hrs ago
Opinion
Unlocking the creative power of out-of-home advertising
By Macharia Kamau 11 hrs ago
Enterprise
It's a bumpy ride for e-mobility firms in bid to move past start-up phase
.

Latest Stories

Flooded petrol stations to be shut
Business
By Mate Tongola
24 mins ago
Labour CS says 390 Kenyans died in the workplace
Business
By James Wanzala
35 mins ago
Premium Forget miraa: Discovery of minerals stirs up Meru locals
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium How to turn the tide against Kenyans' poor saving culture
Enterprise
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Super-rich investors bet on Kenya amid economic gloom
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Mate Tongola 24 mins ago
Business
Flooded petrol stations to be shut
By James Wanzala 35 mins ago
Business
Labour CS says 390 Kenyans died in the workplace
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Forget miraa: Discovery of minerals stirs up Meru locals
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Enterprise
Premium How to turn the tide against Kenyans' poor saving culture

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.