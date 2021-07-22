× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
State urged to sort out tax mess in tobacco sector

By Moses Omusolo | July 22nd 2021

Jobick Okoth harvesting tobacco at Dago village in Uriri, Migori County. January 21, 2021.  [Caleb KIngwara, Standard]

Two lobbies have taken the government to task again over the manner it deals with the tobacco industry.

The National Taxpayers Association (NTA) and the Kenya Tobacco Control and Health Promotion Alliance (KETCA) blame State’s reluctance to tax the tobacco industry adequately and efficiently.

NTA claims the State is too lenient on the tobacco industry activities that it argues are harmful. At the heart of the matter is the State’s taxation policy on tobacco manufacturers where they enjoy a two-tier excise tax system.

 Once fertile Bungoma tobacco farms where crops no longer yield any fruits

 E-Cigarette: Kenya’s ban of oral nicotine increased smoking-survey

 Report: 220,000 children use tobacco each day

 Mob overpowers police during drug operation in Migori

NTA says the Finance Bill 2021 expected nicotine pouches to be subjected to a maximum of Sh5,000 per kilogramme. This was, however, reportedly slashed to Sh1,200.

Cigarretes. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

NTA Programme Coordinator Franciscah Marabu said the current tier system was more prone to tax avoidance and brand switching. “In the two-tier tax system, one tier is based on specific tax while the other on tobacco product characteristics. We are advocating for a uniform specific excise tax system,” she said.

KETCA wants the State to sort out the issue via taxation. “Increasing the excise tax on tobacco products is an effective way of reducing tobacco consumption,” argued KETCA’s Achieng Otieno.

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenya Revenue Authority distances itself from BAT bribe claims

Kiongozi wa NARK Kenya Martha Karua akanusha madai ya ufisadi

Martha Karua threatens to sue British newspaper “The Independent”, for linking her to corruption

