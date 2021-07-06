× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Tough economic times push over five million Kenyans to stop NHIF contribution

By Grace Ng'ang'a | July 6th 2021

ICT CS Joe Mucheru (left), NHIF chair Lewis Nguyai (right) and NHIF CEO Peter Kamunyo at Windsor, Kiambu, July 5, 2021. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is incurring huge losses after almost half of the registered members failed to remit their monthly contributions to the kitty.

NHIF Chairman Lewis Nguyai said the dormant accounts drain the scheme, noting that for every shilling received by a member, the insurer pays Sh2 per claim.

“People should know that having an NHIF card will come in handy someday. It’s just Sh500 per month and Sh17 per day and the benefits are massive,” he said.

 NHIF incurs losses as half of registered members are dormant

 FKE, Cotu reject controversial NHIF Bill

  Ask NHIF: Your burning questions answered

 COTU: Resist veiled attempts to kill NHIF through an amendment bill

Mr Nguyai said the scheme has registered 10.4 million families representing 24 million Kenyans but only 5.1 million families are active.

He was speaking yesterday during the signing of the memorandum of understanding with the Bodaboda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK) for universal health coverage of riders in Nairobi.

The event was attended by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, government Spokesperson Cyrus Ogina, and BAK Chair Kevin Mubadi.

Nguyai said the State will cater for the first one million members who are unable to contribute the monthly charges, and urged the public to fund the remaining 4.1 million.

NHIF plans to roll out mass biometric registration that will run concurrently with the electronic claims system. Hospitals have up to July 11 to switch to the new system.

Nguyai said this year, there have been 19 reported fraudulent cases.

 

