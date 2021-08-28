× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Jubilee profit up 146 per cent on unit’s sale

MONEY & MARKET
By Dominic Omondi | August 28th 2021
Jubilee Holdings Chairman Nizar Juma. [File, Standard]

Jubilee Insurance has reported a 146 per cent profit increase for the first half of the year, helped by part payment on the sale of its general insurance business. 

The firm made Sh4.5 billion in the period to June 2021 compared to Sh1.8 billion that the listed insurer made in the first six months of last year.

The company’s insurance business increased by slightly over a third to 3.13 billion in the period under review from Sh2.39 billion last year. 

“I am happy to report that we have also got a conservative figure for the sale of our general insurance business, two-thirds of that company, to Allianz which has resulted in us so far getting a further Sh2.07 billion,” said Jubilee Insurance chairman Nizar Juma during a press briefing yesterday.

In May, German insurer Allianz completed the acquisition of a 66 per cent stake in Jubilee’s Kenyan general insurance business as part of a broader $100 million (Sh10 billion) deal to acquire the company’s general insurance businesses in Mauritius, Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda.

READ MORE

 Households in Wajir to access free medicare

 Unemployed adults may soon benefit from NHIF family cover

 CIC bounces back from Sh335m loss to net Sh259m half-year profit

 Pandemic has altered attitudes towards life insurance cover

Jubilee expects to get another Sh3 billion on the Kenyan sale in due course. 

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of next year subject to regulatory approvals. Next to be completed will be Uganda, followed by Tanzania, Burundi and Mauritius. 

Jubilee Insurance Regional Chief Executive Julius Kipng’etich said with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccination programmes across the country, the company expects normal economic patterns. 

“We have also accelerated our digital innovation journey and the quality of our distribution network within key customer touchpoints,” he said. 

Jubilee also became the first company to announce an interim dividend, with shareholders set to get Sh1 per share to be paid on or about October 11, 2021. 

This will see the insurer pay a total dividend of Sh72.5 million.

RELATED VIDEOS

Britam Holdings records a loss of 1.19 billion shillings in its 2015 results

KTN Newsdesk Full Bulletin [Part 1] 2nd March 2016

NHIF launches cover for informal sector

Share this story
Disability inclusive innovation benefits everyone
The effects of the pandemic at global and national levels have illustrated the many ways in which we are all connected.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Court sends First Community Bank and real estate developer to arbitration in Sh210m dispute
Court sends First Community Bank and real estate developer to arbitration in Sh210m dispute

NEWS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Entrepreneur turns water hyacinth into cooking fuel

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

Entrepreneur turns water hyacinth into cooking fuel
Daring investor sees a fortune in risky roof cleaning business

By Esther Dianah | 6 hours ago

Daring investor sees a fortune in risky roof cleaning business
A beginner's guide to tree tomato farming

By Jennifer Anyango | 7 hours ago

A beginner's guide to tree tomato farming
Sweet and sour side of Irish potato business

By Jennifer Anyango | 7 days ago

Sweet and sour side of Irish potato business
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC