× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Activists battle curbs to make key talks

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters | October 26th 2021

Environmental activist Goodness Dickson, of Eco Clean Active Initiative, picks up a waste item at a dumpsite in Abuja, Nigeria. [Reuters]

Nigerian climate activist Goodness Dickson thought being invited to take part in the U.N. climate summit in Scotland meant he would have no trouble attending.

But the high cost of hotels, Covid-19 travel curbs and quarantine rules have left Dickson and other activists from developing countries concerned that their voices will not be heard at the COP26 conference in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

Reuters spoke with activists in countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Uganda. Some had secured funding, visas and vaccines to attend the summit but others gave up.

Dickson is still aiming to get to COP26, where he hopes to tell delegates in person about trying to learn at school when temperatures reached 43°C. He believes developed countries need to hear the personal experiences of those most vulnerable to climate change.

READ MORE

 Climate change talks offer Africa a big chance

 Farmers can help fight climate change, hunger via agroforestry

 Climate crisis triggers depression

 Indigenous wisdom can help the world beat climate change

People take part in a Climate March ahead of the COP26 climate summit, in Brussels, Belgium October 10, 2021. [Reuters]

“I’m still looking out for funding,” said the 28-year-old, who represents Nigeria’s Eco Clean Active NGO and estimates his trip would cost over $4,000 including accommodation and quarantine.

"I am worried that the COP will lack representation from the African continent."

The summit’s British hosts have offered some funding assistance and vaccines for delegates who could not otherwise access them.

"We are working tirelessly with all our partners, including the Scottish government and the UN, to ensure an inclusive, accessible and safe summit in Glasgow with a comprehensive set of Covid mitigation measures,” a COP26 spokesperson said, adding that government-approved hotel provider MCI had offered delegates a range of fairly-priced accommodation.

The United Kingdom this month scrapped quarantine requirements for 47 countries including South Africa and India, sparing delegates the 2,285 pounds (Sh349,650) cost of a 10-day hotel quarantine.

RELATED VIDEOS

Climate Change: Kiambu county holds harvest festival, an initiative to beef up food security

Environmental Effects of Covid-19: A Discussion with Isaac Kalua Green

Anger boils as floods sweep across the country

Share this story
Foreigners halt KCB stake sale as NSE prices steady
Foreigners and local institutional investors benefited from the decision by local individuals to sell 8.11 million shares
Farmers click with digital tools to up yields
Digital technologies are eliminating the traditional inefficiencies of smallholder food production and helping to close the yield gap.

MOST READ

Kenya's brand value up by 8pc in one year on UK trade deal
Kenya's brand value up by 8pc in one year on UK trade deal

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ray of hope for firms, households as economic gloom starts to lift

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Ray of hope for firms, households as economic gloom starts to lift
Foreigners halt KCB stake sale as NSE prices steady

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Foreigners halt KCB stake sale as NSE prices steady
Farmers click with digital tools to up yields

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Farmers click with digital tools to up yields
Big win for estranged Simba Corp billionaire’s heir at last

By Wainaina Wambu | 7 hours ago

Big win for estranged Simba Corp billionaire’s heir at last
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC