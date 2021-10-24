× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Farmers can help fight climate change, hunger via agroforestry

OPINION
By Joy Kivata | October 24th 2021

Abdi Abdulahi unties a rope from a fresh carcass of a calf that succumbed from hunger in the ongoing drought in Tana River County. [Caroline Chebet, Standard]

Despite the progress made in the past two decades to fight malnutrition, almost one-fourth of children under age five are stunted.

They are also at risk of malnutrition and hidden hunger due to poor diets.

More than nine out of the ten stunted children live in Africa and Asia.

At the centre of this challenge is a broken food system that fails to provide children with the diets they need to grow healthy.

READ MORE

 Climate change talks offer Africa a big chance

 Turkana scale relief efforts as drought ravages the county

 Climate crisis triggers depression

 Indigenous wisdom can help the world beat climate change

Climate change, population pressure, loss of biodiversity, increase in energy prices, and land-use changes, especially the conversion of arable land to commercial and infrastructure development are some of the factors limiting the poor and vulnerable communities from achieving their right to food in the developing world.

As we celebrate World Food Day, it is important to re-affirm that every person has the right to food as per the UN’s International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights mooted in 1966.

This made access to and affordability of adequate food a universal human right.

The responsibility of ensuring the right to food lies with the authorities of each country.

International cooperation plays a key role in guaranteeing a fair distribution of food.

The UN projects that hunger will not be eradicated by 2030 unless bold actions are taken to address inequity in access to food.

The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021 report estimates that nearly a third of the global population (2.37 billion people) did not have access to adequate food in 2020.

Global market

This means a sharp increase of almost 320 million people in one year.

The drivers of this rise are care lockdowns and limited freedom of movement imposed to contain coronavirus as well as rising prices of food products in the global market.

These drivers have had a serious impact on most of the African countries, East Africa included.

The UN World Food Programme says 30.4 million people in East Africa were facing severe food insecurity by August 2021.

This has been caused by the inability to attain the right to food including vulnerability to climate shocks such as droughts, floods and extreme temperatures, desert locusts, conflicts, economic instability, and high levels of poverty.

The world should shift now from words to actions if in eradicating hunger. Vi Agroforestry believes the solutions lie in the empowerment of smallholder farmers to produce and distribute food, making it accessible and affordable in local markets.

Agroforestry can sustainably help solve most of the challenges to food production posed by the effects of climate change.

Governments should harness agroforestry’s potential by improving the coordination of national activities.

We urge governments and donors to increase development funding to sustainable food production, including agroforestry.

Joy Kivata is the Regional Communications Officer at Vi Agroforestry.

RELATED VIDEOS

Climate Change: Kiambu county holds harvest festival, an initiative to beef up food security

Environmental Effects of Covid-19: A Discussion with Isaac Kalua Green

Anger boils as floods sweep across the country

Share this story
Amid job losses, loyalty wanes as priorities change for most workers
The ‘Great Resignation’ has left firms seeking replacements from a sea of people who are not keen on formal employment.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

The sins of power producer
The sins of power producer

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Opportunities galore for SMEs under key Africa trade deal

By Leah Nduati | 7 days ago

Opportunities galore for SMEs under key Africa trade deal
Stock trading 101: The role of demand and supply

By Peter Wambu | 7 days ago

Stock trading 101: The role of demand and supply
Adoption of local innovations, the answer to Kenya’s unemployment

By Kilemi Thambura | 12 days ago

Adoption of local innovations, the answer to Kenya’s unemployment
The rise of local women farmers in Kenya’s coffee sector

By Ng’entu Njeru | 12 days ago

The rise of local women farmers in Kenya’s coffee sector
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC